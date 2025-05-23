Glasnow (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Friday marks the first time Glasnow has thrown off a mound since he landed on the injured list in late April. He didn't quite reach 20 pitches during his first session and will likely need a few more weeks to continue building up to a starter's workload. A clearer return timeline may emerge when he's cleared to face hitters.