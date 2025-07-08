Yamamoto (8-7) took the loss Monday against Milwaukee, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks with no strikeouts over two-thirds of an inning.

Yamamoto retired two of the first four batters he faced before allowing a three-run homer to Andrew Vaughn, a single to Isaac Collins and a walk to Brice Turang. It seemed Yamamoto would get out of the inning without another run scoring, but a throwing error by Mookie Betts extended the inning. Manager Dave Roberts elected to remove Yamamoto after 41 pitches, marking the right-hander's shortest start in his two-year MLB career. In his last six outings, Yamamoto owns a 3.64 ERA and a 32:11 K:BB across 29.2 innings. He'll look to get back on track against the Giants this weekend.