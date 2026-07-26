Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Earns 11th win

Yamamoto (11-6) allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings to earn the win over the Mets on Saturday.

This wasn't Yamamoto's best work, but it was good enough. He continues to be the Dodgers' workhorse on the mound, going at least six innings in each of his last eight starts -- seven of them being quality starts with just 16 runs allowed over 56.1 innings in that span. Yamamoto has a 2.72 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 118:28 K:BB through 125.2 innings over 19 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Red Sox.