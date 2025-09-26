Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Ends regular season on high note
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yamamoto (12-8) earned the win against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven across six scoreless innings.
Yamamoto walked six batters in his last start against the Giants on Sept. 18. He was in more control in Thursday's win with just two free passes and finished his outing strong by retiring seven of the last eight batters he faced. Yamamoto yielded one run or less while logging seven strikeouts in each of his last five starts, and he'll end the regular season with a 2.49 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 201:59 K:BB across 173.2 innings. His efforts helped the Dodgers clinch the NL West and will headline the team's rotation heading into the postseason.
