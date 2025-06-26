Yamamoto (7-6) earned the win over Colorado on Wednesday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out six batters over five scoreless innings.

Yamamoto needed just 56 pitches -- 39 of which were strikes -- to finish five scoreless frames, He almost certainly would have gone longer if not for a rain delay that lasted for about 1.5 hours. Despite the weather-shortened outing, Yamamoto managed to pitch just long enough to qualify for the win, and the victory was his first since May 26 -- a span of five starts. The right-hander owns an outstanding 2.61 ERA on the campaign, and his next start is slated to be a prime matchup against the White Sox at home next week.