Yamamoto tossed two scoreless innings in a Cactus League contest against Texas on Wednesday, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out three.

Yamamoto's first game action in a Dodgers uniform began with a strikeout of Marcus Semien, and the only hit he allowed -- a first-inning single by Evan Carter -- was wiped out by a double play on the following pitch. The right-handed hurler's success in Japan was tied to his ability to strike batters out while limiting homers and walks, and that skill set was evident Wednesday, as Yamamoto punched out half of the six batters he faced while throwing 16 of 19 pitches for strikes. There's already plenty of hype around Yamamoto due to his dominance overseas and the lucrative 12-year deal he received from Los Angeles in December, and his Cactus League debut should provide more fodder for expectations that are already sky high.