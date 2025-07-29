Yamamoto (9-7) allowed one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings to earn the win Monday at Cincinnati. He struck out nine.

The Japanese righty generated an impressive 21 whiffs out of 101 total pitches en route to tallying his sixth outing with nine or more Ks this season. Yamamoto collected his 12th quality start, as the only run he conceded came on a Gavin Lux groundout in the opening frame. In 116.1 total innings, the 26-year-old has pitched to a 2.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 133:39 K:BB while allowing 10 home runs. Yamamoto tentatively lines up to make his next appearance in the Dodgers' home series against the Cardinals next week.