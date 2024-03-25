Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Yamamoto will start the third game of the team's initial home series against St. Louis, which begins Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Yamamoto got the start in the second game of the Dodgers' season-opening two-game set in South Korea against the Padres, following Tyler Glasnow in the rotation. While Glasnow will again take the mound for the team's home opener Thursday, he'll be followed by Bobby Miller in the second game of the series before Yamamoto gets the ball Saturday in Game 3. Yamamoto struggled in his MLB debut, lasting just one inning and giving up five earned runs, though it's not clear if that had anything to do with him moving behind Miller for Los Angeles' first home set.