Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Secures series win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yamamoto earned the win over the Reds on Wednesday in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series. He was charged with two unearned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over 6.2 innings.
Cincinnati scored a couple runs in the first inning, but Teoscar Hernandez's fielding error kept both runs off Yamamoto's ledger. Yamamoto escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the sixth and ended up throwing a career-high 113 pitches in the series-clinching win, sending the Dodgers to the NLDS. Yamamoto figures to start Game 3 against the Phillies at home next Wednesday, Oct. 8.
