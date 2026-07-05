Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Seven shutout frames in win

Yamamoto (9-5) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out 10 over seven shutout innings to earn the win over the Padres on Saturday.

This was Yamamoto's second scoreless outing of the season. He's also logged five straight quality starts since the beginning of June, giving up just seven runs over 35.1 innings in that span. The right-hander is now at a 2.49 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 100:21 K:BB through 104.2 innings over 16 starts this season. Yamamoto can be trusted in virtually all matchups, and he's lined up for a fairly favorable one at home versus the Diamondbacks next weekend.