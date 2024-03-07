Yamamoto was tagged for five runs on six hits and three walks over three innings Wednesday in Cactus League action versus the White Sox.

Yamamoto did notch four strikeouts, but on the whole it was a significant step back from his superb first spring start. Worth noting is that the Dodgers' infield defense behind the righty was pretty shaky, and if there's a weakness on the team that might be it. Yamamoto is expected to start one of the Dodgers' games in their March 20-21 series in South Korea against the Padres, but he should have a couple more tune-ups before then.