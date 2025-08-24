Yamamoto (11-8) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win over the Padres on Sunday.

Yamamoto gave up a two-run home run to Elias Diaz in the third inning, but that was the extent of the damage. This was Yamamoto's second straight quality start following a six-run disaster versus the Angels on Aug. 11, though he has allowed one homer in three straight starts. The 27-year-old is still having a strong season with a 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 157:48 K:BB through 139.2 innings through 25 starts. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Diamondbacks.