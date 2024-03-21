Yamamoto (0-1) took the loss to the Padres on Thursday in the second game of the Seoul Series. He allowed five runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over one inning.

The right-hander also hit a batter and uncorked a wild pitch in a forgettable big-league debut. He threw 43 pitches and only 23 of them found the strike zone. Signed in the offseason to the longest and most lucrative contract for a pitcher in MLB history, Yamamoto will face immense pressure to perform right away in his first season stateside. There will be better days ahead, but Thursday offered a harsh reminder that he's facing a different level of competition and the transition to Major League Baseball is often difficult.