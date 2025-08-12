Yamamoto (10-8) took the loss against the Angels on Monday, pitching 4.2 innings during which he allowed six runs on six hits and five walks while striking out six batters.

Yamamoto fell behind quickly, as the first pitch he threw was knocked by Zach Neto for a home run. The All-Star hurler gave up another run in the first but looked to get back on track with three straight scoreless frames. However, the Angels chased Yamamoto in the fifth, compiling four hits -- all singles -- along with a hit-by-pitch and a walk en route to four runs. Though the Neto homer was the only extra-base hit Yamamoto allowed, he didn't do himself any favors by issuing five free passes, tying a season-high mark. The six runs were the most Yamamoto has given up all year, and his overall ERA bumped up from 2.51 to 2.84 as a result.