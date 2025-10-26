Yamamoto (3-1) earned the win over Toronto in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out eight batters over nine innings.

Yamamoto's outing got off to a shaky start, as he gave up a double and a single to the first two batters he faced to put runners on the corners for Toronto. However, the right-hander was able to wiggle his way out of the frame without getting scored upon, thanks in part to a key strikeout of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Yamamoto was touched up for a run in the third on a hit-by-pitch, single and sacrifice fly, but that was the last time the Blue Jays put a runner on base against him. The Japanese hurler finished his outing by retiring 20 consecutive batters, establishing a Dodgers postseason record, per Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com. In addition, Yamamoto -- who also hurled a complete game against Philadelphia in Game 2 of the NLCS -- became the first Dodger to toss back-to-back postseason CGs since Orel Hershiser in 1988 and the first pitcher on any team to do so since Curt Schilling in 2001.