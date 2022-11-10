Longoria (thumb) had his $13 million club option for 2023 declined by the Giants on Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Longoria played fewer than 90 games in each of the past two seasons, and San Francisco opted to pay the $5 million buyout and decline his option for next year. The 37-year-old had a .244/.315/.451 slash line with 14 home runs and 42 RBI in 298 plate appearances next year, so he should be able to secure another deal in free agency. The Giants are also apparently interested in re-signing him at a lower price.