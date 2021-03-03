How am I supposed to explain this one?

What a debacle. Just a masterclass in masochism. Instead of gathering one night for an orderly, by-the-numbers salary cap draft (or what we used to call an auction), we settled into our seats, cracked our knuckles and murdered each other with like-mindedness.

Over what, you ask? Well, what do you think? Starting pitching. It was a Head-to-head points league, after all -- the format that most favors starting pitchers. Nothing will bring the demand for them into greater focus than when you introduce 12 people to that format, remove all the conventions of a traditional snake draft and tell them they can have whomever they want so long as they're willing to pay the price.

Turns out we all wanted the same thing.

Every year, it skews all the more in that direction, which tells you that the people who didn't join in last time ultimately learned they needed to while they people who were already on board determined it was still the way to go. We actually commiserated about it in the chat room as the bidding for the very best arms reached new heights -- first Shane Bieber for $56, then Gerrit Cole for $63, then Jacob deGrom for $66. Turns out we had all looked at the results from the previous year, saw that no pitcher quite reached $50 and determined that we'd be willing to go that high for the best at the position this year. Because wouldn't that catch everyone by surprise?

I even had the thought while strategizing pre-draft that it might be worth going to $60 to land each of the top three. I ultimately backed down, not wanting to be stretched too thin elsewhere, particularly when budgeting $55 for each seemed like cushion enough. Little did I know everyone else was running the same calculation.

So why not buck the trend and zig while everyone else zags? Imagine the sort of discounts you could score on the top hitters, right? Yeah ... that's a solution that doesn't fully understand the problem. In this format, every lineup has only nine hitter spots to fill, and there's no need to balance categories or anything, which makes differentiating yourself from your competition in that area especially difficult. Plus, there are only so many times you can benefit from a hitter discount. It won't matter to you if Xander Bogaerts is going for $20 if you already got Bo Bichette for the same amount.

No, we all knew what we were doing. The pitchers would be what ultimately decides things. The hitters we could sort out later, enjoying the discounts in mostly equal measure. Even those who sold out so hard for pitching that they weren't able to partake in a $20 stud shortstop or a $16 Jose Abreu or an $11 Ketel Marte should still have an easy enough time patching up holes on the waiver wire given how few hitters need to be rostered in this format. Every year, I'm left wondering if basically all the money should go to starting pitching.

Unfortunately, I was intimidated by the inflated bidding and backed away from such ambitions, ultimately putting together a pitching staff that, while still featuring four of my top 35, is riskier than I'm used to, in this format or otherwise. Among those who channeled that ambition better was Dan Schneier, who wound up with both deGrom and Bieber, as well as a $35 Brandon Woodruff, and his hitting doesn't look so bad considering.

The one who earns the most envy from me, though, is Nathan Judah, who put together a pitching staff of Yu Darvish, Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, Zach Plesac and Framber Valdez and yet doesn't have a weak point in the rest of his starting lineup. Would I rather have my Alex Bregman and Nelson Cruz than his Matt Chapman and J.D. Martinez? Yes, but my duo cost $47 while his cost $14. And the pitchers he drafted figure to have more say in the league's final outcome.

Here's who all took part:

Brant Chesser , Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)

, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser) Nathan Judah , Express & Star (@NathanJudah)

, Express & Star (@NathanJudah) Greg Lathrop , Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg)

, Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg) Jeremy Latzke , Fantasy Life App

, Fantasy Life App malamoney , Razzball (@malamoney)

, Razzball (@malamoney) Nick Mimikos , Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)

, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi) Chris Mitchell , FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

, FantasyData (@CJMitch73) Phil Ponebshek , Patton & Company

, Patton & Company Dan Schneier , CBS Sports (@DanSchneierNFL)

, CBS Sports (@DanSchneierNFL) Chris Towers , CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS) R.J. White , CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

POSITION BY POSITION

TEAM BY TEAM

CATCHER



BRANT CHESSER

PLAYER SALARY

PLAYER SALARY J.T. Realmuto, PHI 20

Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL 43 Will Smith, LAD 8

Trea Turner, SS, WAS 35 Yasmani Grandal, CHW 7

Manny Machado, 3B, SD 29 Willson Contreras, CHC 4

George Springer, OF, TOR 29 Austin Nola, SD 3

Sonny Gray, SP, CIN 24 Travis d'Arnaud, ATL 3

Pablo Lopez, SP, MIA 18 Salvador Perez, KC 3

Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY 15 James McCann, NYM 2

Whit Merrifield, 2B, KC 14 Gary Sanchez, NYY 2

Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM 8 Mitch Garver, MIN 2

Carlos Santana, 1B, KC 8 Christian Vazquez, BOS 2

Eddie Rosario, OF, CLE 6 Carson Kelly, ARI 1

Brady Singer, SP, KC 5 FIRST BASE



Sean Manaea, SP, OAK 5 PLAYER SALARY

MacKenzie Gore, SP, SD 4 Freddie Freeman, ATL 41

Michael Pineda, SP, MIN 4 Cody Bellinger, LAD 36

Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN 4 Vladimir Guerrero, TOR 24

Zach Eflin, SP, PHI 3 Jose Abreu, CHW 16

James Paxton, SP, SEA 3 Luke Voit, NYY 16

Carson Kelly, C, ARI 1 Pete Alonso, NYM 13

Mark Canha, OF, OAK 1 Matt Olson, OAK 12

Ryan Yarbrough, SP, TB 1 Paul Goldschmidt, STL 11

NATHAN JUDAH

Anthony Rizzo, CHC 10

PLAYER SALARY Carlos Santana, KC 8

Max Scherzer, SP, WAS 44 Dominic Smith, NYM 5

Yu Darvish, SP, SD 44 Josh Bell, WAS 5

Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD 36 Andrew Vaughn, CHW 3

Zach Plesac, SP, CLE 25 Rhys Hoskins, PHI 2

Framber Valdez, SP, HOU 18 Joey Votto, CIN 1

Matt Olson, 1B, OAK 12 Eric Hosmer, SD 1

Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR 11 SECOND BASE



J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS 10 PLAYER SALARY

Carlos Correa, SS, HOU 9 DJ LeMahieu, NYY 30

Trent Grisham, OF, SD 8 Ozzie Albies, ATL 22

Will Smith, C, LAD 8 Whit Merrifield, KC 14

Will Smith, RP, ATL 7 Jose Altuve, HOU 13

Griffin Canning, SP, LAA 5 Ketel Marte, ARI 11

Clint Frazier, OF, NYY 5 Cavan Biggio, TOR 11

Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK 4 Max Muncy, LAD 10

Nate Pearson, SP, TOR 3 Keston Hiura, MIL 10

Wil Myers, OF, SD 3 Jeff McNeil, NYM 10

Brad Hand, RP, WAS 3 Brandon Lowe, TB 7

Carlos Martinez, SP, STL 2 Mike Moustakas, CIN 4

Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN 2 Jean Segura, PHI 4

Dustin May, SP, LAD 1 Nick Solak, TEX 2

GREG LATHROP

Nick Madrigal, CHW 1

PLAYER SALARY Jake Cronenworth, SD 1

Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY 63 Jonathan Villar, NYM 1

Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE 45 Tommy La Stella, SF 1

Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM 34 THIRD BASE



Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC 28 PLAYER SALARY

Charlie Morton, SP, ATL 14 Jose Ramirez, CLE 45

Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU 14 Anthony Rendon, LAA 33

Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU 13 Alex Bregman, HOU 31

Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS 13 Manny Machado, SD 29

Mike Soroka, SP, ATL 6 Nolan Arenado, STL 21

Anthony Santander, OF, BAL 5 Rafael Devers, BOS 20

Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL 4 Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT 10

Max Kepler, OF, MIN 4 Eugenio Suarez, CIN 8

Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL 3 Yoan Moncada, CHW 5

Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA 3 Kris Bryant, CHC 5

Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY 2 Matt Chapman, OAK 4

Kirby Yates, RP, TOR 2 Alec Bohm, PHI 2

Byron Buxton, OF, MIN 2 Josh Donaldson, MIN 2

Justin Turner, 3B, LAD 2 Gio Urshela, NYY 2

Kyle Schwarber, OF, WAS 1 Justin Turner, LAD 2

Franmil Reyes, DH, CLE 1 Austin Riley, ATL 1

Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD 1 Kyle Seager, SEA 1

JEREMY LATZKE

SHORTSTOP



PLAYER SALARY PLAYER SALARY

Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW 45 Fernando Tatis, SD 45

Lance Lynn, SP, CHW 39 Trevor Story, COL 39

Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA 33 Trea Turner, WAS 35

Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU 23 Francisco Lindor, NYM 33

Nick Castellanos, OF, CIN 19 Corey Seager, LAD 24

Josh Hader, RP, MIL 18 Xander Bogaerts, BOS 20

Luke Voit, 1B, NYY 16 Bo Bichette, TOR 20

Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI 11 Gleyber Torres, NYY 14

Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA 9 Javier Baez, CHC 13

Tim Anderson, SS, CHW 8 Marcus Semien, TOR 10

Aaron Civale, SP, CLE 7 Carlos Correa, HOU 9

John Means, SP, BAL 7 Tim Anderson, CHW 8

Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW 4 Dansby Swanson, ATL 4

Willson Contreras, C, CHC 4 Adalberto Mondesi, KC 3

Ian Happ, OF, CHC 3 Tommy Edman, STL 1

Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU 3 Wander Franco, TB 1

Amir Garrett, RP, CIN 3 OUTFIELD



Nick Solak, 2B, TEX 2 PLAYER SALARY

Alex Verdugo, OF, BOS 2 Mike Trout, LAA 58

Anthony DeSclafani, SP, SF 2 Juan Soto, WAS 51

Tommy Pham, OF, SD 1 Mookie Betts, LAD 50

MALAMONEY

Ronald Acuna, ATL 43

PLAYER SALARY Christian Yelich, MIL 40

Mike Trout, OF, LAA 58 Bryce Harper, PHI 39

Juan Soto, OF, WAS 51 George Springer, TOR 29

Fernando Tatis, SS, SD 45 Kyle Tucker, HOU 23

Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR 24 Marcell Ozuna, ATL 21

Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL 21 Aaron Judge, NYY 21

Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA 13 Eloy Jimenez, CHW 19

Corey Kluber, SP, NYY 9 Nick Castellanos, CIN 19

Luis Robert, OF, CHW 9 Randy Arozarena, TB 18

German Marquez, SP, COL 9 Michael Conforto, NYM 11

Julio Urias, SP, LAD 6 Luis Robert, CHW 9

Matthew Boyd, SP, DET 2 Charlie Blackmon, COL 9

Robbie Ray, SP, TOR 2 Austin Meadows, TB 8

Jorge Soler, DH, KC 2 Trent Grisham, SD 8

Mitch Garver, C, MIN 2 Starling Marte, MIA 7

Wander Franco, SS, TB 1 Michael Brantley, HOU 7

Michael Kopech, SP, CHW 1 Eddie Rosario, CLE 6

Caleb Smith, SP, ARI 1 Joey Gallo, TEX 6

Austin Riley, 3B, ATL 1 Anthony Santander, BAL 5

Nick Anderson, RP, TB 1 Clint Frazier, NYY 5

Matt Barnes, RP, BOS 1 Max Kepler, MIN 4

Tommy LaStella, 2B, SF 1 Trey Mancini, BAL 4

NICK MIMIKOS

Ian Happ, CHC 3

PLAYER SALARY Dylan Moore, SEA 3

Mookie Betts, OF, LAD 50 Wil Myers, SD 3

Christian Yelich, OF, MIL 40 Mike Yastrzemski, SF 3

Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS 27 Teoscar Hernandez, TOR 3

Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI 26 Dylan Carlson, STL 3

Ian Anderson, SP, ATL 18 Alex Verdugo, BOS 2

Joe Musgrove, SP, SD 17 Jesse Winker, CIN 2

Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW 16 Lourdes Gurriel, TOR 2

Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY 14 Kyle Lewis, SEA 2

Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW 13 Byron Buxton, MIN 2

Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY 11 Victor Robles, WAS 1

Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC 5 Nick Senzel, CIN 1

Trevor Rosenthal, RP, OAK 5 Alex Kirilloff, MIN 1

Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS 4 Mitch Haniger, SEA 1

Austin Nola, C, SD 3 Kyle Schwarber, WAS 1

Dylan Moore, OF, SEA 3 Tommy Pham, SD 1

Dylan Carlson, OF, STL 3 Mark Canha, OAK 1

Dylan Cease, SP, CHW 1 Ramon Laureano, OAK 1

Taijuan Walker, SP, NYM 1 Ryan Mountcastle, BAL 1

Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW 1 DESIGNATED HITTER



Nick Senzel, OF, CIN 1 PLAYER SALARY

Dane Dunning, SP, TEX 1 Nelson Cruz, MIN 16

CHRIS MITCHELL

Yordan Alvarez, HOU 14

PLAYER SALARY Giancarlo Stanton, NYY 11

Jack Flaherty, SP, STL 48 J.D. Martinez, BOS 10

Trevor Story, SS, COL 39 Jorge Soler, KC 2

Jose Berrios, SP, MIN 31 Franmil Reyes, CLE 1

Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL 22 STARTING PITCHER



Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW 19 PLAYER SALARY

Randy Arozarena, OF, TB 18 Jacob deGrom, NYM 66

Javier Baez, SS, CHC 13 Gerrit Cole, NYY 63

Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM 12 Shane Bieber, CLE 56

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL 11 Trevor Bauer, LAD 50

Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT 10 Jack Flaherty, STL 48

Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD 9 Lucas Giolito, CHW 45

Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW 7 Max Scherzer, WAS 44

Joey Gallo, OF, TEX 6 Aaron Nola, PHI 44

Jameson Taillon, SP, NYY 4 Yu Darvish, SD 44

Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU 4 Luis Castillo, CIN 42

Noah Syndergaard, SP, NYM 2 Lance Lynn, CHW 39

Madison Bumgarner, SP, ARI 1 Walker Buehler, LAD 39

Victor Robles, OF, WAS 1 Zac Gallen, ARI 38

Miles Mikolas, SP, STL 1 Kenta Maeda, MIN 36

Jonathan Villar, 2B, NYM 1 Clayton Kershaw, LAD 36

Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK 1 Brandon Woodruff, MIL 35

PHIL PONEBSHEK

Carlos Carrasco, NYM 34

PLAYER SALARY Blake Snell, SD 34

Trevor Bauer, SP, LAD 50 Jose Berrios, MIN 31

Walker Buehler, SP, LAD 39 Zack Greinke, HOU 29

Blake Snell, SP, SD 34 Kyle Hendricks, CHC 28

Zack Greinke, SP, HOU 29 Tyler Glasnow, TB 27

Max Fried, SP, ATL 25 Stephen Strasburg, WAS 27

Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC 10 Zack Wheeler, PHI 26

Marcus Semien, SS, TOR 10 Corbin Burnes, MIL 25

Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL 9 Max Fried, ATL 25

Austin Meadows, OF, TB 8 Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR 25

Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB 7 Zach Plesac, CLE 25

Michael Brantley, OF, HOU 7 Sonny Gray, CIN 24

James Karinchak, RP, CLE 6 Chris Paddack, SD 19

Shohei Ohtani, SP, LAA 5 Pablo Lopez, MIA 18

A.J. Puk, RP, OAK 4 Ian Anderson, ATL 18

Trey Mancini, OF, BAL 4 Framber Valdez, HOU 18

Jean Segura, 2B, PHI 4 Joe Musgrove, SD 17

Luis Severino, SP, NYY 3 Jesus Luzardo, OAK 16

Salvador Perez, C, KC 3 Dinelson Lamet, SD 16

Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD 1 Charlie Morton, ATL 14

Richard Rodriguez, RP, PIT 1 Dylan Bundy, LAA 13

Kyle Seager, 3B, SEA 1 Patrick Corbin, WAS 13

DAN SCHNEIER

Marcus Stroman, NYM 12

PLAYER SALARY Sandy Alcantara, MIA 12

Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM 66 Sixto Sanchez, MIA 12

Shane Bieber, SP, CLE 56 Kevin Gausman, SF 11

Bryce Harper, OF, PHI 39 Marco Gonzales, SEA 9

Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL 35 Lance McCullers, HOU 9

Kevin Gausman, SP, SF 11 Corey Kluber, NYY 9

Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL 10 German Marquez, COL 9

Frankie Montas, SP, OAK 6 Tyler Mahle, CIN 8

Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE 6 Aaron Civale, CLE 7

Dominic Smith, 1B, NYM 5 John Means, BAL 7

Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW 5 Mike Soroka, ATL 6

Josh Bell, 1B, WAS 5 Frankie Montas, OAK 6

Teoscar Hernandez, OF, TOR 3 Triston McKenzie, CLE 6

Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC 3 David Price, LAD 6

Gary Sanchez, C, NYY 2 Julio Urias, LAD 6

Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI 2 Brady Singer, KC 5

Joey Votto, 1B, CIN 1 Griffin Canning, LAA 5

Domingo German, SP, NYY 1 Sean Manaea, OAK 5

Devin Williams, RP, MIL 1 Shohei Ohtani, LAA 5

Alex Kirilloff, OF, MIN 1 MacKenzie Gore, SD 4

Taylor Rogers, RP, MIN 1 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS 4

Drew Pomeranz, RP, SD 1 Tony Gonsolin, LAD 4

CHRIS TOWERS

Michael Pineda, MIN 4

PLAYER SALARY Dallas Keuchel, CHW 4

Zac Gallen, SP, ARI 38 Jameson Taillon, NYY 4

Cody Bellinger, 1B, LAD 36 Andrew Heaney, LAA 3

Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM 33 Cristian Javier, HOU 3

Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR 25 Nathan Eovaldi, BOS 3

Aaron Judge, OF, NYY 21 Nate Pearson, TOR 3

Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS 20 Zach Eflin, PHI 3

Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK 16 James Paxton, SEA 3

Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM 13 Jose Urquidy, HOU 3

Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA 12 Luis Severino, NYY 3

Max Muncy, 2B, LAD 10 Jordan Montgomery, NYY 2

Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN 8 Carlos Martinez, STL 2

Starling Marte, OF, MIA 7 Matthew Boyd, DET 2

Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA 3 Anthony DeSclafani, SF 2

Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHW 3 Robbie Ray, TOR 2

Nathan Eovaldi, SP, BOS 3 Noah Syndergaard, NYM 2

Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC 3 Alex Wood, SF 2

Jesse Winker, OF, CIN 2 Michael Kopech, CHW 1

Alex Wood, SP, SF 2 Dylan Cease, CHW 1

Christian Vazquez, C, BOS 2 Tarik Skubal, DET 1

Mitch Haniger, OF, SEA 1 Caleb Smith, ARI 1

Justus Sheffield, SP, SEA 1 Taijuan Walker, NYM 1

R.J. WHITE

Madison Bumgarner, ARI 1

PLAYER SALARY Zach Davies, CHC 1

Aaron Nola, SP, PHI 44 Domingo German, NYY 1

Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL 41 Drew Smyly, ATL 1

Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN 36 Dustin May, LAD 1

DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY 30 Chris Sale, BOS 1

Corey Seager, SS, LAD 24 Dane Dunning, TEX 1

Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS 20 Elieser Hernandez, MIA 1

J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI 20 Miles Mikolas, STL 1

Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD 16 Justus Sheffield, SEA 1

Sixto Sanchez, SP, MIA 12 Ryan Yarbrough, TB 1

Cristian Javier, SP, HOU 3 RELIEF PITCHER



Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY 2 PLAYER SALARY

Lourdes Gurriel, OF, TOR 2 Josh Hader, MIL 18

Kyle Lewis, OF, SEA 2 Aroldis Chapman, NYY 15

Tommy Edman, SS, STL 1 Liam Hendriks, CHW 13

Jose Quintana, RP, LAA 1 Kenley Jansen, LAD 9

Daniel Bard, RP, COL 1 Edwin Diaz, NYM 8

Joakim Soria, RP, ARI 1 Will Smith, ATL 7

Tarik Skubal, SP, DET 1 James Karinchak, CLE 6

Zach Davies, SP, CHC 1 Trevor Rosenthal, OAK 5

Drew Smyly, SP, ATL 1 A.J. Puk, OAK 4

Ryan Mountcastle, OF, BAL 1 Ryan Pressly, HOU 4

SCOTT WHITE

Amir Garrett, CIN 3

PLAYER SALARY Raisel Iglesias, LAA 3

Luis Castillo, SP, CIN 42 Craig Kimbrel, CHC 3

Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU 31 Brad Hand, WAS 3

Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB 27 Kirby Yates, TOR 2

Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL 25 Jose Quintana, LAA 1

Marcell Ozuna, OF, ATL 21 Daniel Bard, COL 1

Bo Bichette, SS, TOR 20 Joakim Soria, ARI 1

Chris Paddack, SP, SD 19 Devin Williams, MIL 1

Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN 16 Nick Anderson, TB 1

Michael Conforto, OF, NYM 11 Greg Holland, KC 1

Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYM 10 Taylor Rogers, MIN 1

Lance McCullers, SP, HOU 9 Matt Barnes, BOS 1

Tyler Mahle, SP, CIN 8 Rafael Montero, SEA 1

David Price, SP, LAD 6 Richard Rodriguez, PIT 1

Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD 4 Drew Pomeranz, SD 1

Mike Yastrzemski, OF, SF 3





James McCann, C, NYM 2





Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI 2





Chris Sale, SP, BOS 1





Elieser Hernandez, SP, MIA 1





Greg Holland, RP, KC 1





Rafael Montero, RP, SEA 1

