How am I supposed to explain this one?
What a debacle. Just a masterclass in masochism. Instead of gathering one night for an orderly, by-the-numbers salary cap draft (or what we used to call an auction), we settled into our seats, cracked our knuckles and murdered each other with like-mindedness.
Over what, you ask? Well, what do you think? Starting pitching. It was a Head-to-head points league, after all -- the format that most favors starting pitchers. Nothing will bring the demand for them into greater focus than when you introduce 12 people to that format, remove all the conventions of a traditional snake draft and tell them they can have whomever they want so long as they're willing to pay the price.
Turns out we all wanted the same thing.
Every year, it skews all the more in that direction, which tells you that the people who didn't join in last time ultimately learned they needed to while they people who were already on board determined it was still the way to go. We actually commiserated about it in the chat room as the bidding for the very best arms reached new heights -- first Shane Bieber for $56, then Gerrit Cole for $63, then Jacob deGrom for $66. Turns out we had all looked at the results from the previous year, saw that no pitcher quite reached $50 and determined that we'd be willing to go that high for the best at the position this year. Because wouldn't that catch everyone by surprise?
I even had the thought while strategizing pre-draft that it might be worth going to $60 to land each of the top three. I ultimately backed down, not wanting to be stretched too thin elsewhere, particularly when budgeting $55 for each seemed like cushion enough. Little did I know everyone else was running the same calculation.
So why not buck the trend and zig while everyone else zags? Imagine the sort of discounts you could score on the top hitters, right? Yeah ... that's a solution that doesn't fully understand the problem. In this format, every lineup has only nine hitter spots to fill, and there's no need to balance categories or anything, which makes differentiating yourself from your competition in that area especially difficult. Plus, there are only so many times you can benefit from a hitter discount. It won't matter to you if Xander Bogaerts is going for $20 if you already got Bo Bichette for the same amount.
No, we all knew what we were doing. The pitchers would be what ultimately decides things. The hitters we could sort out later, enjoying the discounts in mostly equal measure. Even those who sold out so hard for pitching that they weren't able to partake in a $20 stud shortstop or a $16 Jose Abreu or an $11 Ketel Marte should still have an easy enough time patching up holes on the waiver wire given how few hitters need to be rostered in this format. Every year, I'm left wondering if basically all the money should go to starting pitching.
Unfortunately, I was intimidated by the inflated bidding and backed away from such ambitions, ultimately putting together a pitching staff that, while still featuring four of my top 35, is riskier than I'm used to, in this format or otherwise. Among those who channeled that ambition better was Dan Schneier, who wound up with both deGrom and Bieber, as well as a $35 Brandon Woodruff, and his hitting doesn't look so bad considering.
The one who earns the most envy from me, though, is Nathan Judah, who put together a pitching staff of Yu Darvish, Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, Zach Plesac and Framber Valdez and yet doesn't have a weak point in the rest of his starting lineup. Would I rather have my Alex Bregman and Nelson Cruz than his Matt Chapman and J.D. Martinez? Yes, but my duo cost $47 while his cost $14. And the pitchers he drafted figure to have more say in the league's final outcome.
We're taking a look at Scott White's favorite players to target at each position on the of Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can subscribe to make sure you get the latest episodes right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.
Here's who all took part:
- Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)
- Nathan Judah, Express & Star (@NathanJudah)
- Greg Lathrop, Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg)
- Jeremy Latzke, Fantasy Life App
- malamoney, Razzball (@malamoney)
- Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)
- Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)
- Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
- Dan Schneier, CBS Sports (@DanSchneierNFL)
- Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
- R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)
- Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
POSITION BY POSITION
|
| TEAM BY TEAM
CATCHER
|
|
BRANT CHESSER
|
PLAYER
SALARY
|
PLAYER
SALARY
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
20
|
Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL
43
Will Smith, LAD
8
|
Trea Turner, SS, WAS
35
Yasmani Grandal, CHW
7
|
Manny Machado, 3B, SD
29
Willson Contreras, CHC
4
|
George Springer, OF, TOR
29
Austin Nola, SD
3
|
Sonny Gray, SP, CIN
24
Travis d'Arnaud, ATL
3
|
Pablo Lopez, SP, MIA
18
Salvador Perez, KC
3
|
Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
15
James McCann, NYM
2
|
Whit Merrifield, 2B, KC
14
Gary Sanchez, NYY
2
|
Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
8
Mitch Garver, MIN
2
|
Carlos Santana, 1B, KC
8
Christian Vazquez, BOS
2
|
Eddie Rosario, OF, CLE
6
Carson Kelly, ARI
1
|
Brady Singer, SP, KC
5
FIRST BASE
|
|
Sean Manaea, SP, OAK
5
PLAYER
SALARY
|
MacKenzie Gore, SP, SD
4
Freddie Freeman, ATL
41
|
Michael Pineda, SP, MIN
4
Cody Bellinger, LAD
36
|
Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN
4
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
24
|
Zach Eflin, SP, PHI
3
Jose Abreu, CHW
16
|
James Paxton, SP, SEA
3
Luke Voit, NYY
16
|
Carson Kelly, C, ARI
1
Pete Alonso, NYM
13
|
Mark Canha, OF, OAK
1
Matt Olson, OAK
12
|
Ryan Yarbrough, SP, TB
1
Paul Goldschmidt, STL
11
|
NATHAN JUDAH
|
Anthony Rizzo, CHC
10
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Carlos Santana, KC
8
|
Max Scherzer, SP, WAS
44
Dominic Smith, NYM
5
|
Yu Darvish, SP, SD
44
Josh Bell, WAS
5
|
Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
36
Andrew Vaughn, CHW
3
|
Zach Plesac, SP, CLE
25
Rhys Hoskins, PHI
2
|
Framber Valdez, SP, HOU
18
Joey Votto, CIN
1
|
Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
12
Eric Hosmer, SD
1
|
Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR
11
SECOND BASE
|
|
J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS
10
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
9
DJ LeMahieu, NYY
30
|
Trent Grisham, OF, SD
8
Ozzie Albies, ATL
22
|
Will Smith, C, LAD
8
Whit Merrifield, KC
14
|
Will Smith, RP, ATL
7
Jose Altuve, HOU
13
|
Griffin Canning, SP, LAA
5
Ketel Marte, ARI
11
|
Clint Frazier, OF, NYY
5
Cavan Biggio, TOR
11
|
Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
4
Max Muncy, LAD
10
|
Nate Pearson, SP, TOR
3
Keston Hiura, MIL
10
|
Wil Myers, OF, SD
3
Jeff McNeil, NYM
10
|
Brad Hand, RP, WAS
3
Brandon Lowe, TB
7
|
Carlos Martinez, SP, STL
2
Mike Moustakas, CIN
4
|
Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN
2
Jean Segura, PHI
4
|
Dustin May, SP, LAD
1
Nick Solak, TEX
2
|
GREG LATHROP
|
Nick Madrigal, CHW
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Jake Cronenworth, SD
1
|
Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
63
Jonathan Villar, NYM
1
|
Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
45
Tommy La Stella, SF
1
|
Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM
34
THIRD BASE
|
|
Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC
28
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Charlie Morton, SP, ATL
14
Jose Ramirez, CLE
45
|
Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU
14
Anthony Rendon, LAA
33
|
Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
13
Alex Bregman, HOU
31
|
Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS
13
Manny Machado, SD
29
|
Mike Soroka, SP, ATL
6
Nolan Arenado, STL
21
|
Anthony Santander, OF, BAL
5
Rafael Devers, BOS
20
|
Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL
4
Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT
10
|
Max Kepler, OF, MIN
4
Eugenio Suarez, CIN
8
|
Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
3
Yoan Moncada, CHW
5
|
Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA
3
Kris Bryant, CHC
5
|
Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY
2
Matt Chapman, OAK
4
|
Kirby Yates, RP, TOR
2
Alec Bohm, PHI
2
|
Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
2
Josh Donaldson, MIN
2
|
Justin Turner, 3B, LAD
2
Gio Urshela, NYY
2
|
Kyle Schwarber, OF, WAS
1
Justin Turner, LAD
2
|
Franmil Reyes, DH, CLE
1
Austin Riley, ATL
1
|
Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD
1
Kyle Seager, SEA
1
|
JEREMY LATZKE
|
SHORTSTOP
|
|
PLAYER
SALARY
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW
45
Fernando Tatis, SD
45
|
Lance Lynn, SP, CHW
39
Trevor Story, COL
39
|
Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
33
Trea Turner, WAS
35
|
Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU
23
Francisco Lindor, NYM
33
|
Nick Castellanos, OF, CIN
19
Corey Seager, LAD
24
|
Josh Hader, RP, MIL
18
Xander Bogaerts, BOS
20
|
Luke Voit, 1B, NYY
16
Bo Bichette, TOR
20
|
Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
11
Gleyber Torres, NYY
14
|
Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA
9
Javier Baez, CHC
13
|
Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
8
Marcus Semien, TOR
10
|
Aaron Civale, SP, CLE
7
Carlos Correa, HOU
9
|
John Means, SP, BAL
7
Tim Anderson, CHW
8
|
Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW
4
Dansby Swanson, ATL
4
|
Willson Contreras, C, CHC
4
Adalberto Mondesi, KC
3
|
Ian Happ, OF, CHC
3
Tommy Edman, STL
1
|
Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU
3
Wander Franco, TB
1
|
Amir Garrett, RP, CIN
3
OUTFIELD
|
|
Nick Solak, 2B, TEX
2
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Alex Verdugo, OF, BOS
2
Mike Trout, LAA
58
|
Anthony DeSclafani, SP, SF
2
Juan Soto, WAS
51
|
Tommy Pham, OF, SD
1
Mookie Betts, LAD
50
|
MALAMONEY
|
Ronald Acuna, ATL
43
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Christian Yelich, MIL
40
|
Mike Trout, OF, LAA
58
Bryce Harper, PHI
39
|
Juan Soto, OF, WAS
51
George Springer, TOR
29
|
Fernando Tatis, SS, SD
45
Kyle Tucker, HOU
23
|
Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR
24
Marcell Ozuna, ATL
21
|
Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
21
Aaron Judge, NYY
21
|
Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA
13
Eloy Jimenez, CHW
19
|
Corey Kluber, SP, NYY
9
Nick Castellanos, CIN
19
|
Luis Robert, OF, CHW
9
Randy Arozarena, TB
18
|
German Marquez, SP, COL
9
Michael Conforto, NYM
11
|
Julio Urias, SP, LAD
6
Luis Robert, CHW
9
|
Matthew Boyd, SP, DET
2
Charlie Blackmon, COL
9
|
Robbie Ray, SP, TOR
2
Austin Meadows, TB
8
|
Jorge Soler, DH, KC
2
Trent Grisham, SD
8
|
Mitch Garver, C, MIN
2
Starling Marte, MIA
7
|
Wander Franco, SS, TB
1
Michael Brantley, HOU
7
|
Michael Kopech, SP, CHW
1
Eddie Rosario, CLE
6
|
Caleb Smith, SP, ARI
1
Joey Gallo, TEX
6
|
Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
1
Anthony Santander, BAL
5
|
Nick Anderson, RP, TB
1
Clint Frazier, NYY
5
|
Matt Barnes, RP, BOS
1
Max Kepler, MIN
4
|
Tommy LaStella, 2B, SF
1
Trey Mancini, BAL
4
|
NICK MIMIKOS
|
Ian Happ, CHC
3
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Dylan Moore, SEA
3
|
Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
50
Wil Myers, SD
3
|
Christian Yelich, OF, MIL
40
Mike Yastrzemski, SF
3
|
Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS
27
Teoscar Hernandez, TOR
3
|
Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
26
Dylan Carlson, STL
3
|
Ian Anderson, SP, ATL
18
Alex Verdugo, BOS
2
|
Joe Musgrove, SP, SD
17
Jesse Winker, CIN
2
|
Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW
16
Lourdes Gurriel, TOR
2
|
Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY
14
Kyle Lewis, SEA
2
|
Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW
13
Byron Buxton, MIN
2
|
Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY
11
Victor Robles, WAS
1
|
Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC
5
Nick Senzel, CIN
1
|
Trevor Rosenthal, RP, OAK
5
Alex Kirilloff, MIN
1
|
Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS
4
Mitch Haniger, SEA
1
|
Austin Nola, C, SD
3
Kyle Schwarber, WAS
1
|
Dylan Moore, OF, SEA
3
Tommy Pham, SD
1
|
Dylan Carlson, OF, STL
3
Mark Canha, OAK
1
|
Dylan Cease, SP, CHW
1
Ramon Laureano, OAK
1
|
Taijuan Walker, SP, NYM
1
Ryan Mountcastle, BAL
1
|
Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW
1
DESIGNATED HITTER
|
|
Nick Senzel, OF, CIN
1
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Dane Dunning, SP, TEX
1
Nelson Cruz, MIN
16
|
CHRIS MITCHELL
|
Yordan Alvarez, HOU
14
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
11
|
Jack Flaherty, SP, STL
48
J.D. Martinez, BOS
10
|
Trevor Story, SS, COL
39
Jorge Soler, KC
2
|
Jose Berrios, SP, MIN
31
Franmil Reyes, CLE
1
|
Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
22
STARTING PITCHER
|
|
Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW
19
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Randy Arozarena, OF, TB
18
Jacob deGrom, NYM
66
|
Javier Baez, SS, CHC
13
Gerrit Cole, NYY
63
|
Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM
12
Shane Bieber, CLE
56
|
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
11
Trevor Bauer, LAD
50
|
Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT
10
Jack Flaherty, STL
48
|
Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD
9
Lucas Giolito, CHW
45
|
Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW
7
Max Scherzer, WAS
44
|
Joey Gallo, OF, TEX
6
Aaron Nola, PHI
44
|
Jameson Taillon, SP, NYY
4
Yu Darvish, SD
44
|
Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU
4
Luis Castillo, CIN
42
|
Noah Syndergaard, SP, NYM
2
Lance Lynn, CHW
39
|
Madison Bumgarner, SP, ARI
1
Walker Buehler, LAD
39
|
Victor Robles, OF, WAS
1
Zac Gallen, ARI
38
|
Miles Mikolas, SP, STL
1
Kenta Maeda, MIN
36
|
Jonathan Villar, 2B, NYM
1
Clayton Kershaw, LAD
36
|
Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK
1
Brandon Woodruff, MIL
35
|
PHIL PONEBSHEK
|
Carlos Carrasco, NYM
34
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Blake Snell, SD
34
|
Trevor Bauer, SP, LAD
50
Jose Berrios, MIN
31
|
Walker Buehler, SP, LAD
39
Zack Greinke, HOU
29
|
Blake Snell, SP, SD
34
Kyle Hendricks, CHC
28
|
Zack Greinke, SP, HOU
29
Tyler Glasnow, TB
27
|
Max Fried, SP, ATL
25
Stephen Strasburg, WAS
27
|
Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
10
Zack Wheeler, PHI
26
|
Marcus Semien, SS, TOR
10
Corbin Burnes, MIL
25
|
Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL
9
Max Fried, ATL
25
|
Austin Meadows, OF, TB
8
Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR
25
|
Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
7
Zach Plesac, CLE
25
|
Michael Brantley, OF, HOU
7
Sonny Gray, CIN
24
|
James Karinchak, RP, CLE
6
Chris Paddack, SD
19
|
Shohei Ohtani, SP, LAA
5
Pablo Lopez, MIA
18
|
A.J. Puk, RP, OAK
4
Ian Anderson, ATL
18
|
Trey Mancini, OF, BAL
4
Framber Valdez, HOU
18
|
Jean Segura, 2B, PHI
4
Joe Musgrove, SD
17
|
Luis Severino, SP, NYY
3
Jesus Luzardo, OAK
16
|
Salvador Perez, C, KC
3
Dinelson Lamet, SD
16
|
Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD
1
Charlie Morton, ATL
14
|
Richard Rodriguez, RP, PIT
1
Dylan Bundy, LAA
13
|
Kyle Seager, 3B, SEA
1
Patrick Corbin, WAS
13
|
DAN SCHNEIER
|
Marcus Stroman, NYM
12
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Sandy Alcantara, MIA
12
|
Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM
66
Sixto Sanchez, MIA
12
|
Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
56
Kevin Gausman, SF
11
|
Bryce Harper, OF, PHI
39
Marco Gonzales, SEA
9
|
Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
35
Lance McCullers, HOU
9
|
Kevin Gausman, SP, SF
11
Corey Kluber, NYY
9
|
Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL
10
German Marquez, COL
9
|
Frankie Montas, SP, OAK
6
Tyler Mahle, CIN
8
|
Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE
6
Aaron Civale, CLE
7
|
Dominic Smith, 1B, NYM
5
John Means, BAL
7
|
Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW
5
Mike Soroka, ATL
6
|
Josh Bell, 1B, WAS
5
Frankie Montas, OAK
6
|
Teoscar Hernandez, OF, TOR
3
Triston McKenzie, CLE
6
|
Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
3
David Price, LAD
6
|
Gary Sanchez, C, NYY
2
Julio Urias, LAD
6
|
Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI
2
Brady Singer, KC
5
|
Joey Votto, 1B, CIN
1
Griffin Canning, LAA
5
|
Domingo German, SP, NYY
1
Sean Manaea, OAK
5
|
Devin Williams, RP, MIL
1
Shohei Ohtani, LAA
5
|
Alex Kirilloff, OF, MIN
1
MacKenzie Gore, SD
4
|
Taylor Rogers, RP, MIN
1
Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
4
|
Drew Pomeranz, RP, SD
1
Tony Gonsolin, LAD
4
|
CHRIS TOWERS
|
Michael Pineda, MIN
4
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Dallas Keuchel, CHW
4
|
Zac Gallen, SP, ARI
38
Jameson Taillon, NYY
4
|
Cody Bellinger, 1B, LAD
36
Andrew Heaney, LAA
3
|
Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
33
Cristian Javier, HOU
3
|
Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR
25
Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
3
|
Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
21
Nate Pearson, TOR
3
|
Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
20
Zach Eflin, PHI
3
|
Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK
16
James Paxton, SEA
3
|
Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
13
Jose Urquidy, HOU
3
|
Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA
12
Luis Severino, NYY
3
|
Max Muncy, 2B, LAD
10
Jordan Montgomery, NYY
2
|
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
8
Carlos Martinez, STL
2
|
Starling Marte, OF, MIA
7
Matthew Boyd, DET
2
|
Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA
3
Anthony DeSclafani, SF
2
|
Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHW
3
Robbie Ray, TOR
2
|
Nathan Eovaldi, SP, BOS
3
Noah Syndergaard, NYM
2
|
Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC
3
Alex Wood, SF
2
|
Jesse Winker, OF, CIN
2
Michael Kopech, CHW
1
|
Alex Wood, SP, SF
2
Dylan Cease, CHW
1
|
Christian Vazquez, C, BOS
2
Tarik Skubal, DET
1
|
Mitch Haniger, OF, SEA
1
Caleb Smith, ARI
1
|
Justus Sheffield, SP, SEA
1
Taijuan Walker, NYM
1
|
R.J. WHITE
|
Madison Bumgarner, ARI
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Zach Davies, CHC
1
|
Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
44
Domingo German, NYY
1
|
Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
41
Drew Smyly, ATL
1
|
Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN
36
Dustin May, LAD
1
|
DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY
30
Chris Sale, BOS
1
|
Corey Seager, SS, LAD
24
Dane Dunning, TEX
1
|
Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
20
Elieser Hernandez, MIA
1
|
J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
20
Miles Mikolas, STL
1
|
Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD
16
Justus Sheffield, SEA
1
|
Sixto Sanchez, SP, MIA
12
Ryan Yarbrough, TB
1
|
Cristian Javier, SP, HOU
3
RELIEF PITCHER
|
|
Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY
2
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Lourdes Gurriel, OF, TOR
2
Josh Hader, MIL
18
|
Kyle Lewis, OF, SEA
2
Aroldis Chapman, NYY
15
|
Tommy Edman, SS, STL
1
Liam Hendriks, CHW
13
|
Jose Quintana, RP, LAA
1
Kenley Jansen, LAD
9
|
Daniel Bard, RP, COL
1
Edwin Diaz, NYM
8
|
Joakim Soria, RP, ARI
1
Will Smith, ATL
7
|
Tarik Skubal, SP, DET
1
James Karinchak, CLE
6
|
Zach Davies, SP, CHC
1
Trevor Rosenthal, OAK
5
|
Drew Smyly, SP, ATL
1
A.J. Puk, OAK
4
|
Ryan Mountcastle, OF, BAL
1
Ryan Pressly, HOU
4
|
SCOTT WHITE
|
Amir Garrett, CIN
3
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Raisel Iglesias, LAA
3
|
Luis Castillo, SP, CIN
42
Craig Kimbrel, CHC
3
|
Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
31
Brad Hand, WAS
3
|
Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB
27
Kirby Yates, TOR
2
|
Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL
25
Jose Quintana, LAA
1
|
Marcell Ozuna, OF, ATL
21
Daniel Bard, COL
1
|
Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
20
Joakim Soria, ARI
1
|
Chris Paddack, SP, SD
19
Devin Williams, MIL
1
|
Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN
16
Nick Anderson, TB
1
|
Michael Conforto, OF, NYM
11
Greg Holland, KC
1
|
Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYM
10
Taylor Rogers, MIN
1
|
Lance McCullers, SP, HOU
9
Matt Barnes, BOS
1
|
Tyler Mahle, SP, CIN
8
Rafael Montero, SEA
1
|
David Price, SP, LAD
6
Richard Rodriguez, PIT
1
|
Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD
4
Drew Pomeranz, SD
1
|
Mike Yastrzemski, OF, SF
3
|
|
|
James McCann, C, NYM
2
|
|
|
Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI
2
|
|
|
Chris Sale, SP, BOS
1
|
|
|
Elieser Hernandez, SP, MIA
1
|
|
|
Greg Holland, RP, KC
1
|
|
|
Rafael Montero, RP, SEA
1
