Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Starting pitcher preview, top-24 ranking, sleepers, breakouts, busts, prospects

The question has never been whether you want an ace for your Fantasy baseball team. Of course you do, the more the better. The question is whether you need to invest heavily to ensure you get one.

Once upon a time, the consensus in the Fantasy industry was that it wasn't really worth paying up for pitchers. In auctions, you were only supposed to spend a fraction of your total budget on pitchers, and paying a big price for high-end pitching was begging for risk — you could always find pitching on waivers.

That isn't necessarily the case anymore. For one thing, we've just gotten better at predicting pitcher performance, even if it's still harder to predict than hitting overall. We're smart enough to know that while Mike Soroka finished 20th at starting pitcher in 2019, he probably won't repeat a 2.68 ERA, while Chris Sale's 4.40 ERA probably wasn't representative of his true talent level.

However, there is also a more clear delineation between the true aces and the rest of the field in 2019, when so few pitchers actually give you an ace workload. In 2010, 45 pitchers threw at least 200 innings. In 2015, 28 still did it. However, there haven't been more than 15 pitchers to toss 200-plus innings in any of the last four seasons, with 2018 representing the low water mark with just 13 hitting that level.

The number of pitchers capable of giving you ace performance and an ace workload is smaller than ever, and so it creates separation between the haves and the have-somes at the position. There are still risks with investing heavily in pitcher — injuries, chiefly, though in 2019 we also have the specific case of some of the priciest options at the position also being in their late-30s — but if you can get one of the true 200-inning aces, they can still set your team apart.

James Paxton SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #65 • Age: 31 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 60 Roto 95 Roto (SP) 29 H2H 71 H2H (SP) 29 2019 Stats INN 150.2 W 15 K's 186 ERA 3.82 WHIP 1.28 When he's on, Paxton is as good as anyone. He's just not on — the mound or the top of his game — as often as you'd like. Still, there's ace upside here, and you don't really have to pay full price for it anymore. Don't be surprised if Year 2 in Yankee Stadium goes better. Zac Gallen SP ARI Arizona • #59 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 176 Roto 123 Roto (SP) 38 H2H 104 H2H (SP) 38 2019 Stats INN 80.0 W 3 K's 96 ERA 2.81 WHIP 1.23 Gallen wasn't even on many prospect radars before last season, but he was arguably the best pitcher in the minors before throwing 80 very good innings in the majors. He was uncharacteristically wild in the majors, but if he can get back to his 2.4 BB/9 rate from his prospect days, there's borderline ace potential. Dinelson Lamet SP SD San Diego • #29 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 162 Roto 157 Roto (SP) 47 H2H 136 H2H (SP) 47 2019 stats INN 73.0 W 3 K's 105 ERA 4.07 WHIP 1.26 There might be someone in your draft who loves Lamet enough to make him a top-100 pick, but if he falls to the 10th round or later, it could be worth pouncing on his upside. He's a two-pitch pitcher, so the margin for error is slim, but he could give you 200-plus strikeouts and a mid-3.00s ERA. Matthew Boyd SP DET Detroit • #48 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 205 Roto 149 Roto (SP) 41 H2H 120 H2H (SP) 41 2019 Stats INN 185.1 W 9 K's 238 ERA 4.56 WHIP 1.23 It's not often you can get 240-strikeout upside around pick 150, which means Boyd obviously has some flaws in his game. Most notably, he struggles to keep the ball in the yard despite a home park that should help him out a lot in that regard. Still, if he can solve that issue, or at least keep it in check, you could be looking at a top-20 pitcher at a discount. Lance McCullers SP HOU Houston • #43 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 107 Roto 176 Roto (SP) 53 H2H 148 H2H (SP) 51 2019 Stats INN 128.1 W 10 K's 142 ERA 3.86 WHIP 1.169 Even including the minors, McCullers has never thrown more than 157 innings in a season, and you shouldn't expect much more than that coming off Tommy John surgery. However, you know the Astros are going to get the most out of him when he's on the mound, and with so few pitchers racking up big innings totals these days anyway, that's less of an issue for McCullers' value than it might have been, given how good he'll likely be on a per-inning basis.

Sleeper Projections powered by Sportsline Carlos Carrasco SP CLE Cleveland • #59 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 109 Roto 121 Roto (SP) 37 H2H 102 H2H (SP) 37 2019 Stats INN 80.0 W 6 K's 96 ERA 5.29 WHIP 1.35 Can a guy with over 1,000 innings under his belt who has been a Fantasy mainstay for a half-decade really qualify as a sleeper? In Carrasco's case, yes. His ADP rests outside of the top 100, coming off a season where he threw 80 innings with a 5.29 ERA, but that doesn't even come close to telling the whole story. Carrasco had his season derailed due to a leukemia diagnosis in June, and while his numbers weren't where we expected them to be prior to the diagnosis, it seems fair to write that off as a result of the illness. This was and is a scary situation, but all indications are Carrasco has had a normal offseason and will be in the rotation to begin the season. He's a bit older than you might think at 33 on Opening Day, but he's been a near-ace caliber pitcher as recently as 2018. A bounceback season seems likely.

Breakout Projections powered by Sportsline Frankie Montas SP OAK Oakland • #47 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 160 Roto 107 Roto (SP) 32 H2H 85 H2H (SP) 32 2019 Stats INN 96.0 W 9 K's 103 ERA 2.63 WHIP 1.11 It's interesting to compare Montas to Tyler Glasnow, as both enjoyed abbreviated breakout seasons. Glasnow was better, to be sure — 1.78 ERA, 3.18 SIERA for Glasnow; 2.63 ERA, 3.76 SIERA for Montas — but he also did it in just 60.2 innings, compared to 96 for Montas. More importantly. Glasnow's season was knocked off track due to an elbow injury that kept him out for three full months, while Montas was popped for a PED suspension in the midst of his breakout. It makes sense to bet on Glasnow being better — or at least having a higher ceiling — but Montas was quite good in his own right in 2019, fueled by the development of a splitter that turned into an immediate weapon. You're taking on quite a bit of risk in drafting Glasnow at his current cost, around SP24, in the sixth through eighth rounds. Montas, by comparison, comes off the board 50-70 picks later on average. I'll bet on Montas avoiding suspension and emerging as a viable No. 2 SP all season long.

Bust Projections powered by Sportsline Luis Castillo SP CIN Cincinnati • #58 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 62 Roto 40 Roto (SP) 13 H2H 35 H2H (SP) 13 2019 Stats INN 190.2 W 15 K's 226 ERA 3.40 WHIP 1.14 Castillo is the kind of young pitcher everyone wants to invest in. First of all, he's incredibly fun to watch pitch, armed with one of the liveliest fastballs in the league and a changeup that might legitimately be the league's best, all unleashed in a max-effort delivery that maximizes entertainment value. Plus, when Castillo is on, he legitimately looks like one of the best pitchers in baseball; he had a 2.29 ERA with 124 strikeouts in 106 innings before the All-Star break last season. However, the results haven't quite matched the hype or expectations so far, as he finished 2019 19th in the majors in SIERA and 20th in FIP. He's going off the board as the No. 14 pitcher in early ADP, and while he certainly has the upside to match that and then some, he gets hit harder than you think — career 17.8% HR/FB rate, and 17.9% each of the last two seasons — and plays in a tough park, both of which have served to limit his actual results so far. Castillo isn't a bad pick once the ace tier is off the board, but he's not quite as close to that tier as you think.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, high Class A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 2-1, 2.51 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 43 IP, 8 BB, 57 K

Major-league stats: 0-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 12 IP, 3 BB, 16 K

A strained rotator cuff prevented Luzardo from claiming a rotation spot in spring training, and a strained lat kept him from doing it midseason. While his debut ultimately came in relief, it was as seamless as advertised, positioning him for an ace turn in 2020 with his three plus pitches and pinpoint command.

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 9-2, 1.69 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 101 IP, 28 BB, 135 K

The third overall pick in 2017 was always going to need some breaking in, being drafted out of high school, but is now beginning to look like the most talented pitcher in all the minors, falling just a few innings short of setting an all-time record with a 1.02 ERA in the notoriously hitter-friendly California League. He's like a left-handed Walker Buehler with his two plus breaking balls, and his long reach makes his fastball appear even faster.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 8-3, 2.55 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 109 1/3 IP, 23 BB, 106 K

A bout with shoulder inflammation derailed what was a storybook first season for last year's No. 1 pick, one in which he put together a 0.92 ERA through 13 starts. It raises some durability concerns perhaps, but such efficient mastery of Double-A at such an early stage of development obviously speaks to his upside and readiness. More of the same in 2020 will necessitate a midseason call-up, rebuild or not.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Did not play -- injured

2018 minors: 7-7, 3.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 126 1/3 IP, 60 BB, 170 K

The 5.02 ERA from Kopech's four-start debut back in 2018 is misleading. One horrible start tipped off the need for Tommy John surgery, which has kept him sidelined since. But the buildup to that debut saw the prospect made famous for a 105-mph fastball dial it back just enough to find the strike zone with it, and the result was a 1.84 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 12.1 K/9 over his final seven minor-league starts.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 5-4, 2.30 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 101 2/3 IP, 27 BB, 119 K

After a fractured forearm sidelined him for most of the previous year, Pearson was one of the biggest prospect risers of 2019, introducing himself as sort of the next Kopech with an 80-grade fastball and wipeout slider. The Blue Jays were excessively cautious with his workload, often limiting him to two innings in the early going and not letting him exceed five until almost August, so we'll need to see how his ratios hold up the third time through a lineup.

