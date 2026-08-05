Fantasy Baseball Prospects Report: The 12 best prospects who were dealt at the trade deadline

Perhaps you were familiar with some of the prospects moved at the trade deadline. Perhaps you were familiar with none.

You probably weren't familiar with all, though, in which case you might want a primer for which ones are most relevant to our game, the one that requires Wi-Fi and a login.

That's what this week's Prospects Report is meant to be. I've departed from the usual Five on the Verge, Five on the Periphery format to highlight the best of the names that came trickling in Monday. Rather than opting for a traditional rank list, I've sorted them into two categories: the seven best overall and five others whose numbers command attention. There are also some honorable mentions.

That second group may be of the most interest to you, knowing how us fantasyheads love our numbers. It also features a different selection of prospects than you've likely seen highlighted elsewhere.

All stats are updated through Tuesday, Aug. 4.

THE SEVEN BEST WHO WERE TRADED

Zyhir Hope, OF, Tigers

AA: .291 BA (375 AB), 23 HR, 18 SB, .893 OPS, 46 BB, 106 K

By way of: Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal trade

Some prospect rank lists put Zyhir Hope outside the top 50, but I honestly think he's closer to top 25. Maybe that's the monster July talking -- he batted .372 with 10 homers, six steals and an 1.184 OPS last month -- but he impacts the ball like a legitimate slugger, is athletic enough to continue stealing bases, and knows how to work the count. At least offensively, I could see him surpassing both Max Clark and Riley Greene.

Anthony Eyanson, SP, Orioles

A+/AA: 4-0, 1.32 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 68 1/3 IP, 26 BB, 94 K

By way of: Red Sox in the Adley Rutschman trade

Anthony Eyanson's velocity has apparently slipped a little from the start of the year, but the first-year pitcher, who was drafted in Round 3 last year, has continued to dominate on the strength of a killer secondary arsenal. He's been arguably this season's biggest riser among pitching prospects, ranking 34th in Baseball America's latest top 100, with a 19 percent swinging-strike rate between two stops.

Arjun Nimmala, SS, Angels

Rookie/A-/A+/AA: .265 BA (223 AB), 8 HR, 6 SB, .817 OPS, 33 BB, 60 K

By way of: Blue Jays in the Jose Soriano trade

The progress has been incremental for Arjun Nimmala, who was drafted 20th overall in 2023 for his significant power upside and defensive chops at the six. It'll fall on the Angels to maximize it now, and seeing as he's only 20, that still seems likely.

River Ryan, SP, Tigers

AAA: 3-1, 4.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 36.1 IP, 8 BB, 43 K

By way of: Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal trade

River Ryan was looking strong in his return from Tommy John surgery -- putting together a 2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 -- before getting blown up in the start that landed him on the IL with a hamstring strain. Injuries and the Dodgers' incredible rotation surplus have preserved his rookie status all the way to age 27, making him a divisive prospect, but some evaluators consider him to be an MLB-ready starter with No. 2 upside.

Alexander Frias, OF, Cardinals

Rookie/A-: .342 BA (228 AB), 8 HR, 19 SB, .980 OPS, 29 BB, 46 K

By way of: Brewers in the Dustin May trade

As an 18-year-old in Rookie ball, Alexander Frias registered an exit velocity of 117 mph, which is a better mark than Aaron Judge, Elly De La Cruz or Nick Kurtz have achieved this year. That and a .441/.518/.678 slash line got him moved up to Low-A midseason, and though the aggressive assignment has brought his numbers down to size (LOL), he's still a considerable talent who, frankly, deserved more than what the Brewers got back for him. And he's not all they gave up ...

Josiah Ragsdale, OF, Cardinals

A+/AA: .316 BA (310 AB), 19 HR, 31 SB, 1.022 OPS, 67 BB, 99 K

By way of: Brewers in the Dustin May trade

The rub on Josiah Ragsdale early on was that he was lacking in thump and might only profile as a fourth outfielder, but it's harder to say that when he homers 10 times in a 13-game span, as was true when the Brewers packaged him with Alexander Frias for Dustin May and JoJo Romero. Not saying he's Josue De Paula, but with a .316/.441/.581 slash line, 19 homers and 31 steals, his numbers are even better.

Ramon Marquez, SP, Giants

A-/A+: 6-1, 1.68 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 59 IP, 19 BB, 93 K

By way of: Phillies in the Luis Arraez trade

Another of this year's top pitching prospect risers, Ramon Marquez has compiled an astonishing 24 percent swinging-strike rate between two levels of A-ball, a better mark than any major league starting pitcher has ever achieved. It's mostly because of his changeup, which is verging on an 80 grade. He's also been throwing five innings consistently, which is notable for a 20-year-old.

FIVE OTHERS WHOSE NUMBERS COMMAND ATTENTION

Henry Lalane, SP, Giants

A-/A+: 4-1, 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 78 IP, 26 BB, 98 K

By way of: Yankees in the Heliot Ramos trade

Henry Lalane made a big splash as a teenager at the start of the 2020s, but then shoulder issues relegated him to obscurity in 2024 and 2025. The 6-foot-7 has clawed his way back to relevance this year, gaining a couple notches on his fastball, but as a 22-year-old still in A-ball, he does have a slim margin for error at this point.

Sammy Stafura, SS, Mets

A-/A+: .276 BA (221 AB), 20 HR, 20 SB, .960 OPS, 30 BB, 78 K

By way of: Pirates in the Luke Weaver trade

Sammy Stafura goes to the Mets amid an incredible power surge in which he's homered 16 times in 22 games, and his 25 percent strikeout rate during that stretch is a notable improvement over his overall 30 percent mark. Clearly, that's the biggest flaw in a game that otherwise looks pretty strong, right down to him being a plus defender at the six.

Boston Smith, C, Mariners

A-/A+/AA: .286 BA (269 AB), 22 HR, 10 SB, 1.024 OPS, 74 BB, 97 K

By way of: White Sox in the Luis Castillo trade

You won't see Boston Smith on any top prospect list, but I remember when everyone told me Ben Rice wasn't a prospect as he was putting up similar numbers at a similar age in a similar role in the Yankees farm system. So what if he doesn't stick at catcher? The 23-year-old has a swing that's grooved for home runs and has reached base at a .444 clip.

Brayden Taylor, 3B, Marlins

AA/AAA: .283 BA (322 AB), 17 HR, 20 SB, .894 OPS, 53 BB, 87 K

By way of: Rays in the Liam Hicks trade

Brayden Taylor once had more shine in the Rays system, being the 19th overall pick in the 2023 draft, but it's taken him until age 24 to put up numbers befitting of that stature, mostly by getting his strikeouts under control. The Marlins have found some success scooping up other organizations' overbaked prospects, with Kyle Stowers and Jakob Marsee being prominent examples.

Jonathon Long, 1B, Marlins

AAA: .281 BA (398 AB), 12 HR, 30 2B, .817 OPS, 50 BB, 97 K

By way of: Cubs in the Braxton Garrett trade

Jonathon Long has been aching for a major league opportunity for a while now, performing even better at Triple A last year (with a .305/.404/.479 slash line) than in his return trip there this year. Finding a path as a pure first baseman, particularly one whose opposite-field tendencies undermine his raw power, can be difficult, but the Marlins have been using first base as catcher and outfielder overflow this year and don't have a dedicated man for the job.

OTHERS WHO RATE AMONG THE BEST TRADED

Enddy Azocar, OF, Orioles

A-/A+: .290 BA (373 AB), 18 HR, 11 SB, .885 OPS, 28 BB, 96 K

By way of: Red Sox in the Adley Rutschman trade

Michael Forret, SP, Orioles

A+: 7-2, 3.29 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 IP, 40 BB, 102 K

By way of: Rays in the Tyler Wells trade

Kash Mayfield, SP, Tigers

A-/A+: 3-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 53 1/3 IP, 22 BB, 62 K

By way of: Padres in the Casey Mize trade

Jefferson Rojas, SS, Mets

AA: .270 BA (345 AB), 15 HR, 17 SB, .800 OPS, 35 BB, 64 K

By way of: Cubs in the Clay Holmes trade

Kyson Witherspoon, SP, Orioles

A+: 3-5, 4.78 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 75 1/3 IP, 34 BB, 78 K

By way of: Red Sox in the Adley Rutschman trade