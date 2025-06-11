Most every week, Scott White will highlight some of the more notable changes to his rest-of-season rankings. You'll find said rankings here and are urged to bookmark them if you haven't already. There's no better resource for gauging player value throughout the long season.

Chances are you don't need a catcher. Most leagues require you to use only one, and because catchers sit more often than full-time players at other positions, it's unlikely you'd want a second one for your utility spot.

Normally, that's not an issue because there aren't 12 catchers worth using at all, but if you haven't noticed yet, 2025 is shaping up to be the year of the catcher. Between breakouts like Ivan Herrera and Hunter Goodman and impactful arrivals like Agustin Ramirez, Drake Baldwin, and Kyle Teel, there are too many to go around in a one-catcher league. Shoot, even people in two-catcher leagues have had some tough decisions to make.

That's not to say everything has gone right at the position, but it's actually the mainstays that have disappointed us to this point, be it William Contreras, Adley Rutschman, Salvador Perez, Yainer Diaz, or J.T. Realmuto. Still, their track records are too firm and their underlying data too strong for you to kick them to the curb. The new hat just piles on top of the old to make for an embarrassment of riches.

Where does that leave a guy like Alejandro Kirk? The 26-year-old, who's finally been tasked with a full-time role this season after serving as Danny Jansen's understudy for years, has long impressed us with his elite contact skills and above-average contact quality, but the results were never anything to write home about. That's changed all of a sudden. He's 7 for 10 with two home runs over his past two games, giving him a .323 batting average for the season and a .387 batting average over his past 35 games, dating back to April 25.

I'll tell you where he fits into the catcher mess, but first, let's look at some of my other rankings decisions from the past week.

The 10 biggest rankings moves for this week

A few others worth highlighting