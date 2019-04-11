Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list helps you make those roster decisions

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

"Who can I drop?" is one of the most pressing, yet difficult, questions to answer this time of year. It's dependent on factors that aren't so easily relayed to an "expert" such as myself.

The depth of your league, the particulars of your scoring system, the caliber of players already on the waiver wire, the add/drop behaviors of your opponents, your own dedication to monitoring the waiver wire, and your own aversion to risk ... these are all pertinent details for forming a precise answer (ranked roughly by order of importance).



Yet at this time of year when everything is new and unknown, and new breakout candidates are emerging seemingly everyday, the urgency to free up another spot is real. How can you be sure you're not being stupid about it?



I've already written a column offering general guidelines for this early-season dilemma, and I dare say it's worth the read. Still, specifics would make things easier, and who doesn't want easier?



With that in mind, I've put together my "do not drop" list: players for which the investment is too great or the potential rewards too high for you to entertain the thought of dropping them. It still varies by format, of course, but to keep the list of from becoming unwieldy, I've allowed myself just one distinction: Players who shouldn't be dropped in leagues that use a standard Rotisserie lineup — meaning 14 total hitters instead of the Head-to-Head standard of nine — are denoted by italics.



Please understand that I'm not suggesting the players left off this list are ones you should drop for the next flavor-of-the-week type. You'll have to make that determination for yourself. I'm merely acknowledging there may be a scenario in which dropping them is defensible.



But now for the ones for which it isn't:

Catcher

J.T. Realmuto, PHI Gary Sanchez, NYY Yasmani Grandal, MIL Willson Contreras, CHC Wilson Ramos, NYM Yadier Molina, STL Buster Posey, SF Danny Jansen, TOR

First base

Paul Goldschmidt, STL Freddie Freeman, ATL Anthony Rizzo, CHC Cody Bellinger, LAD Rhys Hoskins, PHI Joey Votto, CIN Matt Carpenter, STL Jose Abreu, CHW Jesus Aguilar, MIL Pete Alonso, NYM Carlos Santana, CLE Max Muncy, LAD Edwin Encarnacion, SEA Joey Gallo, TEX Jurickson Profar, OAK Luke Voit, NYY

Second base

Jose Altuve, HOU Javier Baez, CHC Whit Merrifield, KC Ozzie Albies, ATL Gleyber Torres, NYY Travis Shaw, MIL Daniel Murphy, COL Robinson Cano, NYM Dee Gordon, SEA Mike Moustakas, MIL Yoan Moncada, CHW Brian Dozier, WAS Jurickson Profar, OAK Jose Peraza, CIN Jonathan Villar, BAL Rougned Odor, TEX

Third base

Jose Ramirez, CLE Nolan Arenado, COL Alex Bregman, HOU Manny Machado, SD Anthony Rendon, WAS Javier Baez, CHC Kris Bryant, CHC Matt Carpenter, STL Vladimir Guerrero, TOR Eugenio Suarez, CIN Justin Turner, LAD Matt Chapman, OAK Travis Shaw, MIL Max Muncy, LAD Josh Donaldson, ATL Mike Moustakas, MIL Yoan Moncada, CHW Maikel Franco, PHI Miguel Andujar, NYY Wil Myers, SD Jurickson Profar, OAK

Shortstop

Alex Bregman, HOU Manny Machado, SD Francisco Lindor, CLE Trevor Story, COL Javier Baez, CHC Trea Turner, WAS Carlos Correa, HOU Xander Bogaerts, BOS Corey Seager, LAD Adalberto Mondesi, KC Gleyber Torres, NYY Jean Segura, PHI Fernando Tatis, SD Jurickson Profar, OAK Jose Peraza, CIN

Outfield

Mike Trout, LAA Mookie Betts, BOS J.D. Martinez, BOS Christian Yelich, MIL Bryce Harper, PHI Ronald Acuna, ATL Aaron Judge, NYY Charlie Blackmon, COL Juan Soto, WAS Cody Bellinger, LAD Giancarlo Stanton, NYY Andrew Benintendi, BOS Kris Bryant, CHC Whit Merrifield, KC Rhys Hoskins, PHI George Springer, HOU Starling Marte, PIT Tommy Pham, TB Lorenzo Cain, MIL Michael Brantley, HOU A.J. Pollock, LAD Yasiel Puig, CIN Aaron Hicks, NYY Mitch Haniger, SEA Eloy Jimenez, CHW Nicholas Castellanos, DET Eddie Rosario, MIN Michael Conforto, NYM David Dahl, COL Dee Gordon, SEA Victor Robles, WAS Domingo Santana, SEA Andrew McCutchen, PHI Marcell Ozuna, STL David Peralta, ARI Joey Gallo, TEX Wil Myers, SD Stephen Piscotty, OAK Mallex Smith, SEA Byron Buxton, MIN

Designated hitter

Khris Davis, OAK Nelson Cruz, MIN

Starting pitcher

Max Scherzer, WAS Jacob deGrom, NYM Corey Kluber, CLE Justin Verlander, HOU Trevor Bauer, CLE Aaron Nola, PHI Blake Snell, TB Gerrit Cole, HOU Chris Sale, BOS Noah Syndergaard, NYM Carlos Carrasco, CLE Patrick Corbin, WAS Zack Greinke, ARI Walker Buehler, LAD James Paxton, NYY Stephen Strasburg, WAS German Marquez, COL Clayton Kershaw, LAD Jose Berrios, MIN Jack Flaherty, STL Chris Archer, PIT Jameson Taillon, PIT Madison Bumgarner, SF David Price, BOS Luis Castillo, CIN Zack Wheeler, NYM Mike Foltynewicz, ATL Masahiro Tanaka, NYY Charlie Morton, TB Mike Clevinger, CLE Luis Severino, NYY Miles Mikolas, STL Cole Hamels, CHC J.A. Happ, NYY Tyler Glasnow, TB Shane Bieber, CLE Jon Gray, COL Yu Darvish, CHC Robbie Ray, ARI Chris Paddack, SD

Relief pitcher

Edwin Diaz, NYM Blake Treinen, OAK Aroldis Chapman, NYY Kenley Jansen, LAD Sean Doolittle, WAS Roberto Osuna, HOU Brad Hand, CLE Kirby Yates, SD Jose Leclerc, TEX Felipe Vazquez, PIT Wade Davis, COL Tyler Glasnow, TB Collin McHugh, HOU Craig Kimbrel, BOS Josh Hader, MIL Ken Giles, TOR Raisel Iglesias, CIN Cody Allen, LAA Jordan Hicks, STL

