Fantasy Baseball Spring Notebook: A look around the league including Miguel Cabrera's sleeper case

Earlier this week, I talked about Chris Davis' physical transformation and early resurgence this spring, unbelievable though it may be. How about another blast from the past?

Or actually, two.

Miguel Cabrera homered twice Thursday and looked impressive doing it. I don't just mean the home runs looked impressive. I mean he did. See for yourself:

No, that's not a Marlins uniform he's wearing, and this video is definitely from 2020. But the Cabrera trotting around the bases looks nearly as fit and trim as when he first broke into the big leagues. Apparently, he's committed to having a late-career resurgence after seeing his numbers squashed by injuries the past two years. He had to alter his swing while playing through a sore knee last year, according to MLB.com, and of course, carrying extra weight isn't a good way to keep knees feeling their best.

I know what you're thinking. We've already washed our hands of this guy, and in an era when hitting is so easy to find, sticking your neck out for him feels regressive. But Hall of Fame-caliber hitters with good contact skills generally age well, and Cabrera is still only 36. He still has a high average exit velocity. He still has a low strikeout rate. There may still be something here. After all, did you notice who those two home runs came against? Only the pitcher regarded as the best in the game today, Gerrit Cole.

So fine, don't take a flier on Cabrera in a standard 12-team league. I wouldn't either. But I did just trade up to grab him in the 18th round of a 24-team league. We're over 400 players in at that point, but still ... I traded up.

Some other tidbits from around spring training: