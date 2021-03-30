Surely, you don't need a replacement hitter for Week 1, right?

Already? Look, I'm not going to judge, but ... OK, yes I am. Proceed cautiously here. I'll recommend sleeper hitters for you every week, all rostered in less than 75 percent of leagues, but generally speaking, the players you drafted to be your starters should be your starters. Production in baseball is unpredictable from week to week, and the best performers aren't so susceptible to matchups anyway. This column is more of an in-case-of-emergency situation.

But maybe you got unlucky with injuries and are forced to scramble. I have you covered whether your league considers Week 1 to be just opening weekend, April 1-4 (which is the default setting on CBS), or combines those four days with the first full week to create an 11-day scoring period (April 1-11).

Best hitter matchups for short Week 1

1. Dodgers @COL4

2. Padres ARI4

3. Royals TEX3

4. Cubs PIT3

5. White Sox @LAA4

Worst hitter matchups for short Week 1

1. Mets @WAS3

2. Tigers CLE3

3. Phillies ATL3

4. Braves @PHI3

5. Brewers MIN3

Sleeper hitters for long Week 1 (April 1-11) C.J. Cron 1B COL Colorado • #25 • Age: 31 Matchups LAD4, ARI3, @SF3 OWNED 57% Four games against the Dodgers pitching staff is one thing, but another three at home against the Diamondbacks puts him over the top. Bobby Dalbec 1B BOS Boston • #29 • Age: 25 Matchups BAL3, TB3, @BAL3 OWNED 65% Six of nine games against the Orioles pitching staff is just a dream come true for a slugger who's already champing at the bit. Nick Senzel CF CIN Cincinnati • #15 • Age: 25 Matchups STL3, PIT3, @ARI3 OWNED 62% The matchups start out OK and get much, much better for a player who can contribute both power and speed. Joc Pederson LF CHC Chi. Cubs • #24 • Age: 28 Matchups PIT3, MIL3, @PIT3 OWNED 62% He'd be higher if more than six of his projected opponents were right-handers, but he's expected to have closer to an everyday role with the Cubs. Hunter Renfroe RF BOS Boston • #10 • Age: 29 Matchups BAL3, TB3, @BAL3 OWNED 26% I'm predicting a lot of home runs for the Red Sox this week, and Renfroe is one of the better bets for them.

Best hitter matchups for long Week 1

1. Padres ARI4, SF3, @TEX3

2. Dodgers @COL4, @OAK3, WAS3

3. Red Sox BAL3, TB3, @BAL3

4. Cubs PIT3, MIL3, @PIT3

5. Reds STL3, PIT3, @ARI3

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 1

1. Tigers CLE3, MIN3, @CLE3

2. Phillies ATL3, NYM3, @ATL3

3. Athletics HOU4, LAD3, @HOU3

4. Cardinals @CIN3, @MIA3, MIL3

5. Mets @WAS3, @PHI3, MIA3