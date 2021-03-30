Surely, you don't need a replacement hitter for Week 1, right?
Already? Look, I'm not going to judge, but ... OK, yes I am. Proceed cautiously here. I'll recommend sleeper hitters for you every week, all rostered in less than 75 percent of leagues, but generally speaking, the players you drafted to be your starters should be your starters. Production in baseball is unpredictable from week to week, and the best performers aren't so susceptible to matchups anyway. This column is more of an in-case-of-emergency situation.
But maybe you got unlucky with injuries and are forced to scramble. I have you covered whether your league considers Week 1 to be just opening weekend, April 1-4 (which is the default setting on CBS), or combines those four days with the first full week to create an 11-day scoring period (April 1-11).
After his seven-homer spring, you like him facing two lefties right away.
The Pirates don't have a single good pitcher, and Pederson is catching them at the right time, having hit eight home runs this spring.
Tough matchups, but you hope the Coors Field magic overcomes them, especially since so few teams are playing four games.
He can contribute in multiple ways against a rotation that's pretty iffy after Jack Flaherty.
Ty France DH
SEA Seattle • #23 • Age: 26
One of the stars of the Cactus League will have to do it in a big park now, but the Giants won't throw anything too daunting at him.
COL Colorado • #1 • Age: 26
The perennial tease heated up toward the end of spring training and should get plenty of run during the four-game series at Coors Field.
Between John Means, Matt Harvey and Bruce Zimmermann, there could be some long balls served up at Fenway Park.
CIN Cincinnati • #71 • Age: 24
The presumptive second baseman was steady all spring and doesn't have the sort of matchups that should scare you away.
Joey Votto 1B
CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 37
Hard to say whether he has all his strength back after fending off COVID-19, but his renewed commitment to power has me eager to use him.
David Bote 3B
CHC Chi. Cubs • #13 • Age: 27
The unlikely winner of the Cubs second base job gets a gentle landing against the Pirates pitching staff.
Best hitter matchups for short Week 1
1. Dodgers @COL4
2. Padres ARI4
3. Royals TEX3
4. Cubs PIT3
5. White Sox @LAA4
Worst hitter matchups for short Week 1
1. Mets @WAS3
2. Tigers CLE3
3. Phillies ATL3
4. Braves @PHI3
5. Brewers MIN3
Four games against the Dodgers pitching staff is one thing, but another three at home against the Diamondbacks puts him over the top.
Six of nine games against the Orioles pitching staff is just a dream come true for a slugger who's already champing at the bit.
The matchups start out OK and get much, much better for a player who can contribute both power and speed.
He'd be higher if more than six of his projected opponents were right-handers, but he's expected to have closer to an everyday role with the Cubs.
I'm predicting a lot of home runs for the Red Sox this week, and Renfroe is one of the better bets for them.
Best hitter matchups for long Week 1
1. Padres ARI4, SF3, @TEX3
2. Dodgers @COL4, @OAK3, WAS3
3. Red Sox BAL3, TB3, @BAL3
4. Cubs PIT3, MIL3, @PIT3
5. Reds STL3, PIT3, @ARI3
Worst hitter matchups for long Week 1
1. Tigers CLE3, MIN3, @CLE3
2. Phillies ATL3, NYM3, @ATL3
3. Athletics HOU4, LAD3, @HOU3
4. Cardinals @CIN3, @MIA3, MIL3
5. Mets @WAS3, @PHI3, MIA3