Streaming pitchers in Week 1 would be a new level of desperation in Fantasy Baseball, but if you are scrounging the waiver wire for a starting pitcher already, I have some suggestions for you.
But first, a question: What do you mean by Week 1? With the season beginning on a Thursday, your league could opt to do what most CBS leagues do and treat the four-day weekend as its own separate scoring period, or it could fold those four days into the first full week, creating a massive, 11-day scoring period.
We're nothing if not adaptable here at CBS Sports, so if you like your scoring periods plus-sized, I have you covered there. We'll begin with the four-day variety, though.
A reliable innings-eater who limits damage gets a dream matchup right away.
A big spring showed there may be more strikeout potential in there, and the Rangers are another bottom-feeder.
The matchup is favorable enough for you to gamble on his new and improved changeup, which earned rave reviews this spring.
His ground-ball tendencies make him a good bet to pitch deep when the opponent allows for it.
John Means SP
BAL Baltimore • #47 • Age: 27
The matchup is kind of a tweener, but seeing as his velocity gains from last season carried over to this spring, I like the upside.
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 24
His new split-change should help him get the most out of his plus-plus fastball, and the Indians lineup is lacking.
MIA Miami • #57 • Age: 25
It's not a great matchup, but I like his strikeout potential and overtures of throwing his changeup more.
Mike Minor SP
KC Kansas City • #23 • Age: 33
The velocity was back up this spring after a down 2020, and the Rangers should help him get off on the right foot.
Jake Arrieta SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #49 • Age: 35
Word is his reshaped curveball is more of a swing-and-miss pitch, though the spring results don't totally back it up. Good matchup and all.
Matthew Boyd SP
DET Detroit • #48 • Age: 30
You always have to look out for the home runs with him, but he is coming off a strong spring.
Same deal as the other list except it's the Pirates twice.
If that new changeup isn't clicking for him the first time around, the Rockies away from Coors Field are always a treat.
Back-to-back quality starts to open the season seems well within reach for the ground-ball specialist.
Carlos Rodon SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #55 • Age: 28
A refined delivery led to improved spin on his fastball and big numbers this spring, and he gets two favorable matchups right away.
The White Sox matchup isn't so inviting, but with a Rangers start already in his pocket, you'll take your chances.