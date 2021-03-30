brady-singer.jpg

Streaming pitchers in Week 1 would be a new level of desperation in Fantasy Baseball, but if you are scrounging the waiver wire for a starting pitcher already, I have some suggestions for you.

But first, a question: What do you mean by Week 1? With the season beginning on a Thursday, your league could opt to do what most CBS leagues do and treat the four-day weekend as its own separate scoring period, or it could fold those four days into the first full week, creating a massive, 11-day scoring period.

We're nothing if not adaptable here at CBS Sports, so if you like your scoring periods plus-sized, I have you covered there. We'll begin with the four-day variety, though.

Sleeper pitchers for short Week 1 (April 1-4)
headshot-image
Zach Davies SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #27 • Age: 28
Matchup
vs. PIT
OWNED
72%
A reliable innings-eater who limits damage gets a dream matchup right away.
headshot-image
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 24
Matchup
vs. TEX
OWNED
46%
A big spring showed there may be more strikeout potential in there, and the Rangers are another bottom-feeder.
headshot-image
Logan Webb SP
SF San Francisco • #62 • Age: 24
Matchup
at SEA
OWNED
16%
The matchup is favorable enough for you to gamble on his new and improved changeup, which earned rave reviews this spring.
headshot-image
Brad Keller SP
KC Kansas City • #56 • Age: 25
Matchup
vs. TEX
OWNED
58%
His ground-ball tendencies make him a good bet to pitch deep when the opponent allows for it.
headshot-image
John Means SP
BAL Baltimore • #47 • Age: 27
Matchup
at BOS
OWNED
66%
The matchup is kind of a tweener, but seeing as his velocity gains from last season carried over to this spring, I like the upside.
headshot-image
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 24
Matchup
vs. CLE
OWNED
56%
His new split-change should help him get the most out of his plus-plus fastball, and the Indians lineup is lacking.
headshot-image
Elieser Hernandez SP
MIA Miami • #57 • Age: 25
Matchup
vs. TB
OWNED
50%
It's not a great matchup, but I like his strikeout potential and overtures of throwing his changeup more.
headshot-image
Mike Minor SP
KC Kansas City • #23 • Age: 33
Matchup
vs. TEX
OWNED
41%
The velocity was back up this spring after a down 2020, and the Rangers should help him get off on the right foot.
headshot-image
Jake Arrieta SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #49 • Age: 35
Matchup
vs. PIT
OWNED
56%
Word is his reshaped curveball is more of a swing-and-miss pitch, though the spring results don't totally back it up. Good matchup and all.
headshot-image
Matthew Boyd SP
DET Detroit • #48 • Age: 30
Matchup
vs. CLE
OWNED
50%
You always have to look out for the home runs with him, but he is coming off a strong spring.
Sleeper pitchers for long Week 1 (April 1-11)
headshot-image
Zach Davies SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #27 • Age: 28
Matchups
vs. PIT, vs. PIT
OWNED
72%
Same deal as the other list except it's the Pirates twice.
headshot-image
Logan Webb SP
SF San Francisco • #62 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. SEA, vs. COL
OWNED
16%
If that new changeup isn't clicking for him the first time around, the Rockies away from Coors Field are always a treat.
headshot-image
Brad Keller SP
KC Kansas City • #56 • Age: 25
Matchups
vs. TEX, vs. CLE
OWNED
58%
Back-to-back quality starts to open the season seems well within reach for the ground-ball specialist.
headshot-image
Carlos Rodon SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #55 • Age: 28
Matchups
vs. SEA, vs. KC
OWNED
32%
A refined delivery led to improved spin on his fastball and big numbers this spring, and he gets two favorable matchups right away.
headshot-image
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. TEX, vs. CHW
OWNED
46%
The White Sox matchup isn't so inviting, but with a Rangers start already in his pocket, you'll take your chances.