Streaming pitchers in Week 1 would be a new level of desperation in Fantasy Baseball, but if you are scrounging the waiver wire for a starting pitcher already, I have some suggestions for you.

But first, a question: What do you mean by Week 1? With the season beginning on a Thursday, your league could opt to do what most CBS leagues do and treat the four-day weekend as its own separate scoring period, or it could fold those four days into the first full week, creating a massive, 11-day scoring period.

We're nothing if not adaptable here at CBS Sports, so if you like your scoring periods plus-sized, I have you covered there. We'll begin with the four-day variety, though.