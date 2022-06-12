Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Sleeper hitters for Week 11 (June 13-19) Santiago Espinal 2B TOR Toronto • #5 • Age: 27 Matchups BAL4, NYY3 Rostered 47% Santiago Espinal has put his high line-drive rate to good use so far in June while showing surprising power as well. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best hitter matchups of any team this week, including a four-game slate against the Orioles. Bryson Stott SS PHI Philadelphia • #5 • Age: 24 Matchups MIA3, @WAS5 Rostered 26% Bryson Stott has looked much more comfortable (and been far more productive) since stepping into an everyday role with Jean Segura going down. The Phillies have the best hitter matchups of any of the three teams with eight games this week, getting to beat up on the Nationals staff for five. Luis Garcia SS WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 22 Matchups ATL3, PHI5 Rostered 18% Still only 22, Luis Garcia is impacting the ball much better than in his previous stints in the majors and gets to enjoy the rare eight-game slate this week. Brandon Drury 3B CIN Cincinnati • #22 • Age: 29 Matchups @ARI3, MIL3 Rostered 77% Though the Reds have only six games this week, the matchups include mashables like Merrill Kelly, Zach Davies, Jason Alexander and Adrian Houser. If you haven't noticed, Brandon Drury has his power stroke working again in June with three home runs already. Tommy Pham LF CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34 Matchups @ARI3, MIL3 Rostered 54% Tommy Pham's 95th percentile average exit velocity is finally beginning to pay dividends, and with the rest of the Reds lineup heating up around him, so are his plus on-base skills. He'll get to face some of the worst the Diamondbacks and Brewers can throw at him this week. Connor Joe DH COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 29 Matchups CLE3, SD3 Rostered 78% Though Connor Joe's productivity has been lacking since a blistering start to the season, the fact is he's still the leadoff hitter for the Rockies, who still play in a magical place called Coors Field. And they'll be there for all six of their games this week. Randal Grichuk RF COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 30 Matchups CLE3, SD3 Rostered 57% A full week at home makes Randal Grichuk a gimme as a sleeper hitter. His credentials as a power hitter are well established, so it's only a matter of time before he takes advantage of the Rocky Mountain air. Oscar Gonzalez RF CLE Cleveland • #39 • Age: 24 Matchups @COL3, @LAD3 Rostered 14% Oscar Gonzalez has failed to gain much traction in Fantasy because he's failed to do the one thing he consistently did in the minors: hit home runs. He's made contact at a surprisingly high rate, though, while hitting the ball plenty hard enough, so a series at Coors Field might be what gets him off the schneid. Lane Thomas LF WAS Washington • #28 • Age: 26 Matchups ATL3, PHI5 Rostered 13% Fueling his reputation as a streaky hitter, Lane Thomas has suddenly caught fire in June, piling up multi-hit games and even hitting three home runs in one. The eight-game schedule this week makes him especially hard to resist. Ramon Laureano RF OAK Oakland • #22 • Age: 27 Matchups @BOS3, KC3 Rostered 43% It's been slow going for Ramon Laureano since returning from a PED suspension in early May, but he's recently shown signs of coming around, having a 12-game hitting streak snapped Thursday and then homering Sunday. Pitchers like Rich Hill, Daniel Lynch, Brad Keller and Brady Singer this week should only help his cause.

Best hitter matchups for Week 11

1. Padres @CHC4, @COL3

2. Mariners MIN3, LAA5

3. Phillies MIA3, @WAS5

4. Blue Jays BAL4, NYY3

5. Tigers CHW3, TEX4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 11

1. Dodgers LAA2, CLE3

2. Mets MIL3, MIA3

3. Orioles @TOR4, TB3

4. Angels @LAD2, @SEA5

5. Yankees TB3, @TOR3