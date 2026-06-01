Fantasy Baseball Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers feature Ben Brown, Cade Cavalli

Ben Brown RP CHC Chi. Cubs • #32 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. SF Rostered 71% Ben Brown looks right at home in a starting role now that he's been extended to throw five, six and even seven innings at a time. He's the rare ground ball specialist who also misses bats at a high clip and will get to feast on the league's lowest-scoring offense this week.

Cade Cavalli SP WAS Washington • #24 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. MIA, at ARI Rostered 64% Cade Cavalli may still be vulnerable against tougher matchups, but he's come through with the favorable ones he's had recently, consistently working deep enough games and collecting strikeouts at a nice rate. His opponents this week (Marlins and Diamondbacks) rank more in the middle of the pack offensively, but hey, there's two of them.

Walbert Urena SP LAA L.A. Angels • #57 • Age: 22 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 30% Walbert Urena is hardly a model of efficiency, but he's done a great job limiting damage by keeping the ball on the ground and collecting whiffs with a plus changeup. That gives him a strong chance to pick up a win with a plush matchup against the Rockies away from Coors Field.

Jared Jones SP PIT Pittsburgh • #17 • Age: 24 Matchup at HOU Rostered 74% Though the results were bad in Jared Jones' return from UCL surgery over the weekend, he averaged 99 mph on his fastball and piled up 15 whiffs on just 77 pitches. The upside makes him worth a roll of the dice even with an iffy matchup against the Astros.

Andrew Abbott SP CIN Cincinnati • #41 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 73% Andrew Abbott has mostly righted the ship after a miserable start to the year, putting together a 1.59 ERA in his past six starts, but his walk and strikeout numbers during that time leave quite a bit to be desired. Still, the Royals offense is so bad that you can give him better odds than not of delivering a quality start.

Aaron Nola SP PHI Philadelphia • #27 • Age: 32 Matchups vs. SD, vs. CHW Rostered 67% There's a chance Aaron Nola unlocked something by leaning more on his curveball in his latest start, but even if that ends up being a red herring, he's still capable enough of delivering a quality start to be of some value in points leagues during a two-start week. His first matchup against the Padres is particularly tasty.

Bubba Chandler SP PIT Pittsburgh • #36 • Age: 23 Matchups at HOU, at ATL Rostered 74% Bubba Chandler has shown improvement with regard to strike-throwing in his past couple turns while striking out 16 over 10 innings between them. He's still too big of a risk to your WHIP to use him in a Rotisserie or categories league, but for a little extra volume in a points league, you could try him in a two-start week.

Jameson Taillon SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #50 • Age: 34 Matchups vs. ATH, vs. SF Rostered 55% Jameson Taillon has been shaky lately and is another who risks doing double the harm in a categories league when in line for two starts, but he makes sense as a volume play in a points league, especially when the matchups are as favorable as the Athletics and Giants.

Michael McGreevy SP STL St. Louis • #36 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. TEX, vs. CIN Rostered 73% Michael McGreevy has been among the biggest overachevers in xERA this year and isn't the sort of pitcher you can trust week in and week out, but he's allowed to take on innings when the results are there, which is how he has six quality starts already. The Rangers make for a terrific matchup right now, and the Reds are inviting enough away from their hitter-friendly home.