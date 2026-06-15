Fantasy Baseball Week 13 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Spencer Horwitz, Jac Caglianone

Spencer Horwitz 1B PIT Pittsburgh • #2 • Age: 28 Matchups @ATH3, @COL3 Rostered 51% Spencer Horwitz's hot hitting has moved him into the leadoff spot, at least against righties, while earning him more regular looks against lefties. His .293 (22 for 15) batting average and five home runs in his past 19 games make him a fine choice to take advantage of the week's most favorable hitting matchups at the two best venues for hitters.

Jac Caglianone RF KC Kansas City • #14 • Age: 23 Matchups @WAS3, STL3 Rostered 71% Speaking of hot hitting, Jac Caglianone has finally begun to turn his monster exit velocities into production, batting .415 (17 for 41) with three home runs in 12 June games. The Royals have the third-best hitter matchups this week, and I wouldn't worry about the three lefties on the schedule, seeing as Caglianone has hit lefties better than righties this year.

Bryce Eldridge DH SF San Francisco • #8 • Age: 21 Matchups @ATL3, @MIA3 Rostered 64% Speaking of monster exit velocities, Bryce Eldridge has begun to deliver on his as well, coming out of the weekend with a .317 batting average and .953 OPS. His expected stats back up the actual ones, thanks in large part to a much better contact rate than expected, and while the Giants' matchups this week are nothing special, I think you have to do what you can to pick up Eldridge regardless.

Zack Gelof 3B ATH Athletics • #20 • Age: 26 Matchups PIT3, LAA4 Rostered 51% Speaking of having a much better contact rate than expected, Zack Gelof does as well, striking out at a manageable 26 percent clip, and you can see the impact it's had on the rest of his numbers. The power/speed threat is particularly productive at the Athletics' hitter-friendly home, batting .292 with an .764 OPS there, and that's where he happens to be playing all seven of his games this week.

Kerry Carpenter RF DET Detroit • #30 • Age: 28 Matchups @HOU3, CHW3 Rostered 66% Speaking of ... OK, enough with that. Kerry Carpenter has already homered three times in his two weeks back from a sprained shoulder, so I think we can trust him to be a prolific power hitter again, at least against righties. That's all the Tigers are scheduled to face this week in what rates as the third-best hitter schedule.

Gleyber Torres 2B DET Detroit • #25 • Age: 29 Matchups @HOU3, CHW3 Rostered 53% Gleyber Torres also (and more surprisingly) benefits from the Tigers' righty-loaded schedule, seeing as he's batting .325 with an .835 OPS against right-handers. He's also batting .350 (14 for 40) with two home runs since returning from his own IL stint and should tee off on pitchers like Kai-Wei Teng, Peter Lambert and Erick Fedde.

Lars Nootbaar LF STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 28 Matchups SD3, @KC3 Rostered 17% Lars Nootbaar has come back from double heel surgery no worse for wear, throttling the ball to the tune of a 94.5 mph average exit velocity. He's collected four extra-base hits in nine games while walking at his usually high rate and should fare well this week against hittable righties like Lucas Giolito, Griffin Canning and Stephen Kolek.

Wade Meckler LF LAA L.A. Angels • #53 • Age: 26 Matchups @ARI3, @ATH4 Rostered 11% Wade Meckler consistently delivered high batting averages in the minors due to his penchant for line drives, and that's continued with the Angels this year. He can't be trusted to play against lefties, but fortunately, there are only two of those on one of the rare seven-game slates this week, which just so happens to rank second for hitter-friendliness.

Ezequiel Duran 2B TEX Texas • #20 • Age: 27 Matchups MIN3, SD3 Rostered 68% Ezequiel Duran is a pretty easy choice to slot here whenever the matchups are favorable, given that he's batting .284 with an .768 OPS and is playable everywhere but catcher. The matchups are indeed favorable for the Rangers this week -- fifth-best in the league, in fact -- with some of the opposing pitchers being Mike Paredes, Zebby Matthews, Walker Buehler and Lucas Giolito.