Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 15 (June 30-July 6), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Max Fried, Kevin Gausman, Hayden Birdsong, Zac Gallen, Emerson Hancock and Michael Lorenzen.

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
2
G. Crochet SP BOS Garrett Crochet SP BOS
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
WAS
Washington
3
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
ATH
Athletics
4
M. Fried SP NYY Max Fried SP NYY
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
5
C. Rodon SP NYY Carlos Rodon SP NYY
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
6
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
7
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
8
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIA
Miami
9
C. Burns SP CIN Chase Burns SP CIN
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
10
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
Advisable in most cases
11
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
12
C. Holmes SP NYM Clay Holmes SP NYM
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
13
M. Boyd SP CHC Matthew Boyd SP CHC
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
14
M. Wacha SP KC Michael Wacha SP KC
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
ARI
Arizona
15
J. Lopez SP ATH Jacob Lopez SP ATH
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
Better left for points leagues
16
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
17
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
DET
Detroit
18
R. Nelson RP ARI Ryne Nelson RP ARI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
19
M. Scherzer SP TOR Max Scherzer SP TOR
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
20
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
No thanks
21
H. Birdsong RP SF Hayden Birdsong RP SF
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
ATH
Athletics
22
S. Smith SP CHW Shane Smith SP CHW
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
COL
Colorado
23
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
24
P. Corbin SP TEX Patrick Corbin SP TEX
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
SD
San Diego
25
E. Fedde SP STL Erick Fedde SP STL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
26
T. Rogers SP BAL Trevor Rogers SP BAL
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
27
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
28
M. Lorenzen SP KC Michael Lorenzen SP KC
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
ARI
Arizona
29
C. Gordon SP HOU Colton Gordon SP HOU
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
30
C. Dollander SP COL Chase Dollander SP COL
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
31
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
BOS
Boston
32
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
TOR
Toronto
33
A. Heaney SP PIT Andrew Heaney SP PIT
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
SEA
Seattle
34
D. Fuentes SP ATL Didier Fuentes SP ATL
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore