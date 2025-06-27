Fantasy Baseball Week 15 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Chase Burns, Max Scherzer
Find out which pitchers are in line for an extra start this week
Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 15 (June 30-July 6), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Max Fried, Kevin Gausman, Hayden Birdsong, Zac Gallen, Emerson Hancock and Michael Lorenzen.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
|
vs
|
vs
|2
G. Crochet SP BOS Garrett Crochet SP BOS
|
vs
|
@
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
|
vs
|
vs
|8
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
|
@
|
@
|9
C. Burns SP CIN Chase Burns SP CIN
|
@
|
@
|10
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
|
vs
|
@
|11
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
|
@
|
@
|12
C. Holmes SP NYM Clay Holmes SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|13
|14
|15
J. Lopez SP ATH Jacob Lopez SP ATH
|
@
|
vs
|16
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|17
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
|
@
|
vs
|18
R. Nelson RP ARI Ryne Nelson RP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|19
M. Scherzer SP TOR Max Scherzer SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|20
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
|
vs
|
vs
|21
H. Birdsong RP SF Hayden Birdsong RP SF
|
@
|
@
|22
S. Smith SP CHW Shane Smith SP CHW
|
@
|
@
|23
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|24
|25
E. Fedde SP STL Erick Fedde SP STL
|
@
|
@
|26
|27
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
|
vs
|
vs
|28
M. Lorenzen SP KC Michael Lorenzen SP KC
|
@
|
@
|29
C. Gordon SP HOU Colton Gordon SP HOU
|
@
|
@
|30
C. Dollander SP COL Chase Dollander SP COL
|
vs
|
vs
|31
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
|
vs
|
vs
|32
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
|
@
|
@
|33
|34
D. Fuentes SP ATL Didier Fuentes SP ATL
|
vs
|
vs