Hunter Renfroe RF MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 30 Matchups @PIT3, CIN3 Rostered 75% Renfroe has homered four times in his past six games and should remain hot with the fifth-best hitter matchups this week, going against the Pirates and Reds rotations.

Leody Taveras CF TEX Texas • #3 • Age: 23 Matchups BAL3, CHW4 Rostered 65% The Rangers have seven games this week, including three against the Orioles, which should be enough to keep Taveras rolling in what's shaping up to be a breakout season for the multi-talented 23-year-old.

Yoan Moncada 3B CHW Chi. White Sox • #10 • Age: 27 Matchups KC3, @TEX4 Rostered 67% Suffering through another miserable, injury-plagued season, Moncada has shown small signs of coming around lately, batting .302 with a homer and five doubles in his past 11 games. The timing couldn't be better either with the White Sox boasting the best hitter matchups this week thanks to seven games against the Rangers and Royals pitching staffs.

Yandy Diaz 3B TB Tampa Bay • #2 • Age: 30 Matchups TOR2, @DET4 Rostered 51% Diaz has been a constant on the bases for about a month now, reaching at a .465 clip over his past 26 games. He contributes little in the way of home runs and stolen bases, but he's a points league darling looking at another favorable pitching slate this week.

Luis Urias 3B MIL Milwaukee • #2 • Age: 25 Matchups @PIT3, CIN3 Rostered 71% The versatile Urias has emerged as a real Fantasy asset in his past 24 games, batting .292 (26 for 89) with six homers and a .905 OPS. Pitchers like Bryse Wilson, Zach Thompson, Jose Quintana and MIke Minor won't be enough to slow him down this week.

Ramon Urias 3B BAL Baltimore • #29 • Age: 28 Matchups @TEX3, PIT3 Rostered 45% The lesser-known Urias has emerged as a surprising source of power in recent days, and the batted-ball profile mostly backs it up. The Orioles have some pretty squishy pitchers on the schedule this week, including Spencer Howard, Mitch Keller, J.T. Brubaker and Bryse Wilson.

Nate Lowe 1B TEX Texas • #30 • Age: 27 Matchups BAL3, CHW4 Rostered 63% Lowe has been a steady contributor for the Rangers since the start of June, batting .290 (56 for 193) with 12 homers and an .876 OPS. He's become an advisable play regardless of the matchups, but it so happens that he'll open this week with three games against the Orioles.

Josh Rojas 3B ARI Arizona • #10 • Age: 28 Matchups @CLE3, COL3 Rostered 59% The Diamondbacks' matchups are a mixed bag this week, but Rojas has been swinging a hot bat in July while also making a surprising speed contribution with six steals. It helps that you can play him at any of four positions (second base, third base shortstop and outfield).

Jeimer Candelario 3B DET Detroit • #46 • Age: 28 Matchups @MIN3, TB4 Rostered 26% Candelario had a big second half a year ago and may be building up to something similar this year, having hit half his home runs for the season (five) in his past 14 games. At a position as thin as third base, you could do worse than a hot-hand play like him.