Patrick Sandoval SP LAA L.A. Angels • #43 • Age: 24 Matchups at TEX ROSTERED 70% His control can be an issue at times, but he's proven by now to be one of the best bat-missers in all the majors. It's amazing he's still as available as he is, and he faces the worst offense in baseball this time around.

Jordan Montgomery SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. SEA ROSTERED 70% Jordan Montgomery is rarely spectacular but is steady enough that you can never go wrong starting him, especially with a matchup like this one.

Tylor Megill SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #38 • Age: 26 Matchups at MIA, at PHI ROSTERED 77% Tylor Megill barely qualifies for this list at this point and is probably due for some regression, but with two starts, including one against the Marlins, he needs to be in your lineup still.

Shane McClanahan SP TB Tampa Bay • #62 • Age: 24 Matchups at BAL ROSTERED 68% The Orioles have actually been good against left-handed pitchers, which is why Shane McClanahan doesn't rank higher on this list. I don't think their personnel warrants genuine concern, though, and McClanahan is liable to pile up whiffs regardless of the opponent.

Luis Patino SP TB Tampa Bay • #61 • Age: 21 Matchups vs. SEA ROSTERED 27% He showed the extent of his potential last time out, dominating the Yankees over six innings. Don't shy away from him with this matchup.

Michael Wacha SP TB Tampa Bay • #52 • Age: 30 Matchups vs. SEA, at BAL ROSTERED 14% The overall numbers aren't great, but two of his outings in July were brilliant by any measure, including his last turn against the Yankees. It's risky, but the matchups make it worth a shot.

Johnny Cueto SP SF San Francisco • #47 • Age: 35 Matchups at ARI, at MIL ROSTERED 57% His last three starts have been decent, and while there's probably a limit to what he can do for you at this stage of his career, he has enough guile in reserve for you to trust him with two favorable matchups.

Logan Webb SP SF San Francisco • #62 • Age: 24 Matchups at MIL ROSTERED 43% The Brewers offense is on the upswing, and he'll be facing them in a hitter's park. His knack for putting the ball on the ground, though, should keep him rolling.

Zach Thompson SP MIA Miami • #74 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. NYM ROSTERED 53% He hasn't looked as impressive in recent starts but was good enough in his last turn for you to trust him against a weak Mets lineup.