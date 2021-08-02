luis-patino.jpg

Below are my 10 favorite sleeper pitchers for Week 19 (Aug. 2-8), all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.  

Sleeper pitchers for Week 19 (Aug. 2-8)
Patrick Sandoval SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #43 • Age: 24
Matchups
at TEX
ROSTERED
70%
His control can be an issue at times, but he's proven by now to be one of the best bat-missers in all the majors. It's amazing he's still as available as he is, and he faces the worst offense in baseball this time around.
Jordan Montgomery SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 28
Matchups
vs. SEA
ROSTERED
70%
Jordan Montgomery is rarely spectacular but is steady enough that you can never go wrong starting him, especially with a matchup like this one.
Tylor Megill SP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #38 • Age: 26
Matchups
at MIA, at PHI
ROSTERED
77%
Tylor Megill barely qualifies for this list at this point and is probably due for some regression, but with two starts, including one against the Marlins, he needs to be in your lineup still.
Shane McClanahan SP
TB Tampa Bay • #62 • Age: 24
Matchups
at BAL
ROSTERED
68%
The Orioles have actually been good against left-handed pitchers, which is why Shane McClanahan doesn't rank higher on this list. I don't think their personnel warrants genuine concern, though, and McClanahan is liable to pile up whiffs regardless of the opponent.
Luis Patino SP
TB Tampa Bay • #61 • Age: 21
Matchups
vs. SEA
ROSTERED
27%
He showed the extent of his potential last time out, dominating the Yankees over six innings. Don't shy away from him with this matchup.
Michael Wacha SP
TB Tampa Bay • #52 • Age: 30
Matchups
vs. SEA, at BAL
ROSTERED
14%
The overall numbers aren't great, but two of his outings in July were brilliant by any measure, including his last turn against the Yankees. It's risky, but the matchups make it worth a shot.
Johnny Cueto SP
SF San Francisco • #47 • Age: 35
Matchups
at ARI, at MIL
ROSTERED
57%
His last three starts have been decent, and while there's probably a limit to what he can do for you at this stage of his career, he has enough guile in reserve for you to trust him with two favorable matchups.
Logan Webb SP
SF San Francisco • #62 • Age: 24
Matchups
at MIL
ROSTERED
43%
The Brewers offense is on the upswing, and he'll be facing them in a hitter's park. His knack for putting the ball on the ground, though, should keep him rolling.
Zach Thompson SP
MIA Miami • #74 • Age: 27
Matchups
vs. NYM
ROSTERED
53%
He hasn't looked as impressive in recent starts but was good enough in his last turn for you to trust him against a weak Mets lineup.
Touki Toussaint SP
ATL Atlanta • #62 • Age: 25
Matchups
at STL
ROSTERED
63%
Obviously, he'd rank higher on this list if he had turned in a third straight impressive outing Friday. Him struggling makes it more of a boom-or-bust play, but the Cardinals lineup isn't one to fear.