Fantasy Baseball Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Chase Burns, Drew Rasmussen
These rankings figure to be even less reliable than usual with the trade deadline coming up
Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 19 (July 28-Aug. 3), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Max Fried, Patrick Corbin, Joe Boyle, and Logan Evans.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
J. deGrom SP TEX Jacob deGrom SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|2
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|3
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
|
vs
|
@
|4
|5
|6
J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
|
vs
|
@
|7
C. Bassitt SP TOR Chris Bassitt SP TOR
|
@
|
vs
|8
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
|9
|10
C. Burns SP CIN Chase Burns SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|11
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|12
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|13
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|14
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|15
L. Roupp SP SF Landen Roupp SP SF
|
vs
|
@
|16
P. Corbin SP TEX Patrick Corbin SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|17
J. Boyle RP TB Joe Boyle RP TB
|
@
|
vs
|18
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|19
F. Montas SP NYM Frankie Montas SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|20
|21
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|22
A. Pallante SP STL Andre Pallante SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|23
C. Schlittler SP NYY Cameron Schlittler SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|24
|25
|26
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|27
D. Martin SP CHW Davis Martin SP CHW
|
vs
|
@
|28
|29
|30
|31
B. Blalock SP COL Bradley Blalock SP COL
|
@
|
vs