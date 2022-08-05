blake-snell.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 8-14). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
2
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
TOR
Toronto
3
M. Perez SP TEX Martin Perez SP TEX
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
4
C. Bassitt SP NYM Chris Bassitt SP NYM
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
5
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
COL
Colorado
6
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
7
L. Lynn SP CHW Lance Lynn SP CHW
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
DET
Detroit
8
J. Urquidy SP HOU Jose Urquidy SP HOU
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
9
B. Snell SP SD Blake Snell SP SD
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
WAS
Washington
Sleepers and questionables
10
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
11
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
Better left for points leagues
12
A. Wood SP SF Alex Wood SP SF
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
13
J. Kaprielian SP OAK James Kaprielian SP OAK
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
HOU
Houston
14
J. Taillon SP NYY Jameson Taillon SP NYY
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
BOS
Boston
15
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
16
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
17
K. Thompson SP CHC Keegan Thompson SP CHC
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
No thanks
18
J. Lyles SP BAL Jordan Lyles SP BAL
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
19
T. Alexander RP DET Tyler Alexander RP DET
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
20
A. Sanchez SP WAS Anibal Sanchez SP WAS
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
SD
San Diego
21
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
22
R. Hill SP BOS Rich Hill SP BOS
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
23
Z. Thompson SP PIT Zach Thompson SP PIT
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SF
San Francisco
24
T. Henry SP ARI Tommy Henry SP ARI
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
COL
Colorado
25
C. Kuhl SP COL Chad Kuhl SP COL
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
26
T. Beede RP PIT Tyler Beede RP PIT
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SF
San Francisco