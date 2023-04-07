Kenta Maeda SP MIN Minnesota • #18 • Age: 34 Matchups vs. CHW, at NYY Rostered 54% Kenta Maeda looked back to 2020 form in his season debut, leaning as heavily as ever on his slider and splitter, even coming off elbow reconstruction surgery. He's a must for two starts even though the second matchup (at the Yankees) is a scary one.

Anthony DeSclafani SP SF San Francisco • #26 • Age: 32 Matchup at DET Rostered 21% Anthony DeSclafani was a revelation for the Giants in 2021 and then a mess last year due to an ankle injury. He looked closer to the former in his season debut, and if his second start over the weekend goes just as well, you'll likely want to start him at Detroit.

Bryce Elder SP ATL Atlanta • #55 • Age: 23 Matchups vs. CIN, at KC Rostered 7% Though he failed to secure a job this spring, Bryce Elder once again showed up when it mattered as an injury fill-in Wednesday, throwing six shutout innings against the Cardinals. You couldn't ask for better matchups in his two starts this week, against the Reds and at the Royals.

Mitch Keller SP PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. HOU, at STL Rostered 36% Mitch Keller raised eyebrows with a new cutter this spring and then turned in a gem last time out. His matchups this week (vs. HOU, at STL) aren't the best, but if you want a two-start pitcher, Keller has more upside than most of what you'll find on the waiver wire.

Hayden Wesneski SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #19 • Age: 25 Matchup vs. SEA Rostered 66% Hayden Wesneski's first start could have gone better, but he still showed improved velocity and still has plenty of buzz from an electric spring performance. He'll face a middle-of-the-road Mariners lineup this week.

Mike Clevinger SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #52 • Age: 32 Matchup vs. BAL Rostered 60% Another pitcher looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued season, Mike Clevinger struck out eight in five shutout innings against the Astros last time out. If he has a strong follow-up over the weekend, he's probably worth using against the Orioles.

Andrew Heaney SP TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 31 Matchups vs. KC, at HOU Rostered 68% This one ultimately comes down to how much you believe in Andrew Heaney, who was one of the best pitchers last year on an inning-per-inning basis but was massacred in his Rangers debut. He gets two shots to get it right this week, and the first is against the Royals.

Kyle Gibson SP BAL Baltimore • #48 • Age: 35 Matchups vs. OAK, at CHW Rostered 37% Given the pitching environment so far, we're desperate for anyone who can do what Kyle Gibson did last time out, going seven strong. He has a long enough track record that we know he's nothing special, but he's up for two starts, including one against the Athletics.

Dylan Dodd P ATL Atlanta • #85 • Age: 24 Matchup at KC Rostered 37% Between spring training and his big-league debut, Dylan Dodd has given the appearance of a bat-misser with a limited but slider-heavy arsenal. I remain skeptical, but he's going up against a Royals offense this week that has been positively miserable so far.