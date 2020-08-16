Watch Now: Takeaways From Charlie Blackmon's Incredible Start ( 1:26 )

Look, I'm as unimpressed as you are.

It turns out Week 5 (Aug. 17-23) may not be the time to try to pull a rabbit out of your hat. Granted, it's the most crowded slate we've seen all year, but it seems like the right pitchers all have the wrong matchups and vice versa.

Or maybe it's just that CBS Sports users are so on top of the pitching market that most anyone with a whisper of hope is already rostered in more than 80 percent of leagues, disqualifying them for this list. The pool of usable starting pitchers is fairly small, all things considered, so to think I'm going to identify 10 every week who are worth the price of admission, well ... I'm good, but I'm not that good.

It's why I try to remind you at every turn that streamer pitchers are in-case-of-emergency plays. For most of you, the best choices to fill out your pitching staff are already on your roster.

We discussed two-start pitchers and preparing for Week 5 Friday on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

But hey, everyone needs to throw up a prayer sometimes, and if you find yourself in that spot for Week 5, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.