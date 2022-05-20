Yuli Gurriel 1B HOU Houston • #10 • Age: 37 Matchups CLE3, @SEA3 Rostered 75% The defending AL batting champ has been piling up multi-hit games recently and should find pitchers like Zach Plesac, Cal Quantrill, Aaron Civale and Chris Flexen to his liking.

Andres Gimenez 2B CLE Cleveland • Age: 23 Matchups @HOU3, @DET4 Rostered 65% The Guardians just missed being in the top five hitter matchups this week because of a couple tough pitchers in the Astros series, but there are enough clunkers for Andres Gimenez's steady production and across-the-board contributions to continue.

Max Kepler RF MIN Minnesota • #26 • Age: 29 Matchups DET3, KC4 Rostered 70% The Twins have the most favorable matchups of all, and Max Kepler seems the hitter most poised to take advantage, continuing to impact the ball harder than ever while maintaining his usual high contact rate.

Mike Yastrzemski RF SF San Francisco • #5 • Age: 31 Matchups NYM3, @CIN3 Rostered 70% His quality of contact and plate discipline are both much improved this year, and his batting average is suddenly approaching .300. Having a slate full of righties can only help his cause.

Ian Happ LF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 27 Matchups @CIN4, @CHW2 Rostered 64% The matchups are only middle of the road, but there's hope the power finally shows up at two smallish ballparks. His plate discipline has been far and away the best we've ever seen it.

Christian Walker 1B ARI Arizona • #53 • Age: 31 Matchups KC2, LAD4 Rostered 37% His combination of premium exit velocity and a high fly-ball rate is beginning to pay dividends as the weather warms up, and he'll get to face a couple mashable pitchers early in the week.

Brendan Rodgers 2B COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 25 Matchups @PIT3, @WAS4 Rostered 71% A full week of road games is normally bad for Rockies hitters, but the matchups are nice. Brendan Rodgers was one of the few who actually performed better on the road last year and appears to be heating up.

Randal Grichuk RF COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 30 Matchups @PIT3, @WAS4 Rostered 66% He's been known to enjoy the occasional home run binge and certainly has the matchups for one even if you'd like his chances better at Coors Field.

Owen Miller 1B CLE Cleveland • #6 • Age: 25 Matchups @HOU3, @DET4 Rostered 71% He hasn't made quite the same impact since falling victim to COVID a few weeks back, but his line-drive rate and all-fields approach still point to high batting average potential. These matchups could be enough to get him going.