Jac Caglianone 1B KC Kansas City • #14 • Age: 23 Matchups @CHW3, @STL3 Rostered 73% Jac Caglianone hasn't lived up to the spring hype yet, but he continues to throttle the ball, with average and max exit velocities both in the 94th percentile or better, and may be starting to see some results given that all four of his home runs have come in his past 19 games. The Royals have the third-most favorable matchups this week, and only one of the opposing pitchers throws left-handed.

Carlos Cortes LF ATH Athletics • #26 • Age: 28 Matchups STL3, SF3 Rostered 50% Carlos Cortes has been incredibly productive for the Athletics so far while boasting an unimpeachable data set, but he almost always sits against left-handers. Fortunately, there's only one of those in what rates as the fourth-best hitter schedule this week, which the Athletics will spend entirely at their hitter-friendly home.

Nate Lowe 1B CIN Cincinnati • #31 • Age: 30 Matchups WAS3, @CLE3 Rostered 25% Nate Lowe has cooled off somewhat, but his Baseball Savant page continues to burn a bright red. A week that opens against the Nationals pitching staff -- at home in Great American Ball Park, no less -- is reason enough to roll with a player who seems to have locked up the everyday DH role with Eugenio Suarez sidelined.

Carter Jensen C KC Kansas City • #22 • Age: 22 Matchups @CHW3, @STL3 Rostered 72% I keep recommending Carter Jensen here with little payoff, but like teammate Jac Caglianone, he continues to hit the ball hard enough that you would expect his fortunes to turn. Also like Caglianone, he should benefit from there being just one left-hander on a slate that includes bottom-feeders like Erick Fedde, Dustin May, Kyle Leahy and Andre Pallante.

J.J. Bleday LF CIN Cincinnati • #22 • Age: 28 Matchups WAS3, @CLE3 Rostered 19% A 3.5 mph increase in average bat speed has made J.J. Bleday into a wrecking ball wherever he's gone this year, most recently joining the big club at the end of April. The jury's still out on whether he'll play consistently against left-handers, though, which is why he ranks behind teammate Nate Lowe in a week when there's two on the schedule.

Gabriel Moreno C ARI Arizona • #14 • Age: 26 Matchups @TEX3, @COL3 Rostered 40% The Diamondbacks are the only team visiting Coors Field this week and have the second-best hitter matchups, which seems like a reasonable time to sing the praises of Gabriel Moreno again. He's struggled to get going since returning from an oblique strain but has always been a good contact hitter and is pulling the ball in the air more than ever this year.

J.P. Crawford SS SEA Seattle • #3 • Age: 31 Matchups @HOU4, SD3 Rostered 13% J.P. Crawford has homered three times while reaching base at a .438 clip in his past seven games. He's peaking at the right time with the Mariners having the most favorable hitter matchups this week. They're facing the injury-depleted Astros and Padres rotations and are one of just four teams scheduled for seven games.

Cole Young SS SEA Seattle • #2 • Age: 22 Matchups @HOU4, SD3 Rostered 55% After a slow start, Cole Young has brought his batting average back into the respectable range with five multi-hit games in his past 11. The Mariners' top-ranked hitter matchups include Peter Lambert, Lance McCullers, Mike Burrows, Walker Buehler and Matt Waldron.

Dominic Canzone LF SEA Seattle • #8 • Age: 28 Matchups @HOU4, SD3 Rostered 26% Not only do the Mariners have the best hitter matchups, but all seven of their games are against left-handers, which is essential for a strict platoon hitter like Dominic Canzone. He's been quiet lately but still has as strong of a data set as you could ask for, including a 99th percentile average exit velocity with a .285 xBA and .509 xSLG.