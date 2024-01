Cobb (hip) began a throwing program Thursday, Evan Webeck of The Mercury News reports.

Cobb played catch from 60 feet in what was his first bit of throwing since he underwent left hip surgery in October. The veteran right-hander is hopeful of rejoining the Giants' rotation prior to the All-Star break, although there's no clear timetable for him at this point. Cobb held a 3.87 ERA and 131:37 K:BB over 151.1 frames for San Francisco in 2023.