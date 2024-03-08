Cobb (hip) will throw a live batting practice session Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb continues to make rapid progress from last October's left hip surgery and is now expected back much sooner than initially anticipated. The Giants have not yet offered a clear timetable for Cobb's season debut, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi did say last weekend that the righty could be back "relatively soon into the year." As such, Cobb should be back on mixed league radars.