The Giants announced that Cobb (neck) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cobb is on track to return after a minimum-length stay on the IL due to a neck strain. He completed a live batting practice session Tuesday without incident, and the Giants determined after evaluating him a day later that he wouldn't require a rehab assignment before coming off the IL. Prior to sustaining the neck injury, Cobb went 3-2 with a 5.73 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over eight starts spanning 37.2 innings, but a strong 21.3 K-BB% and 2.67 SIERA offer hope that he'll be able to stage a major turnaround in the ratio categories.