Cobb was removed in the fifth inning of his start Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader with the Mets due to an apparent injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings.

After surrendering back-to-back one-out doubles, Cobb was visited on the mound by a trainer and was escorted to the dugout. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic notes that Cobb's fastball velocity was sitting at a relatively standard 94 miles per hour in the fifth inning, and the right-hander exhibited no obvious sign of distress while he was on the mound. Expect the Giants to provide an update on his condition after the game.