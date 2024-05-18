Cobb was given another cortisone injection to combat his injured right shoulder, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb began the season on the injured list while he continued to recover from hip surgery, but it's been elbow and shoulder issues since then that have plagued him. This is the second cortisone shot he's been given for his shoulder, and the hope is that it will be more effective than the first one. Cobb will be shut down for a bit and his timetable to return is open-ended.