Cobb (hip) hopes to begin a flat-ground throwing program in the next few days, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb underwent surgery in late October to repair a torn labrum and remove three bone chips from in his left hip. He's been keeping his arm in shape by throwing plyo balls from his knees and hopes to play catch soon. Cobb thinks he'll be able to return sooner than expected, although there's no clear timetable for when it might happen, with the right-hander saying only that "I fully expect to be back in the first half." The 36-year-old was a first-time All-Star in 2023 after posting a 2.91 ERA in the first half, but he stumbled to a 5.25 ERA after the break while dealing with nagging hip pain.