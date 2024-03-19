Cobb (hip) is scheduled to throw three innings during one of Friday's split-squad games against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chroniclereports.

The veteran right-hander struck out five in two hitless frames during a minor-league spring game Saturday and is now scheduled for his first Cactus League outing. Cobb underwent hip surgery in October and was initially expected to make his return during the middle of the summer, but he's significantly ahead of schedule in his recovery. A stint on the injured list to begin the season is still the expectation, but at this rate Cobb could be ramped up for his season debut just a few weeks into the season.