Cobb (hip) could make his Cactus League debut as soon as Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Following left hip surgery in October, the initial expectation was that Cobb probably wouldn't be ready for his season debut until a little before the All-Star break. However, he's blown that timeline out of the water so far and now might rejoin the rotation sometime in April if all continues to go well. It would be a big boost to a Giants rotation that has already lost Tristan Beck (arm) and could be without Keaton Winn (elbow). Cobb now makes for a nice value pick in fantasy leagues.