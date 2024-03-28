The Giants placed Cobb (hip) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

After undergoing left hip surgery Oct. 31, Cobb wasn't able to heal swiftly enough to earn a spot on the Giants' Opening Day roster, but he's still coming along far quicker than his initial six-month projected recovery timeline. Cobb threw 40 pitches in a minor-league spring training game last Friday and looks like he should be ready to make a rehab start with one of the Giants' affiliates in the near future or continue building up his pitch count at extended spring training in Arizona. He'll need at least a few outings before he's ready to handle a typical starter's workload with the Giants, but he looks like he could be a candidate to make his season debut in late April or early May.