Cobb (hip) said Wednesday that he hopes to be cleared to throw off a mound soon, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Coming back from October left hip surgery, Cobb began throwing on flat ground a few weeks ago and is eager to take the next step. The goal is to progress to facing hitters before the end of spring training and rejoin the Giants' rotation before the All-Star break, although any timetable at this juncture is very rough.