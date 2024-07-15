Cobb (hip/shoulder) is scheduled to make the fourth start of his rehab assignment Monday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, MLB.com reports.

Cobb had made each of his first three rehab starts with Single-A San Jose, but with all levels of minor-league baseball in the midst of their All-Star break except for rookie ball, he'll head to Arizona to continue his progression. In his latest rehab outing with San Jose this past Wednesday, Cobb built up to 55 pitches and four innings while striking out four batters and giving up three runs on five hits and one walk. Including his upcoming outing Monday, Cobb will likely need to make at least two more rehab starts before the Giants would consider bringing him back from the 60-day injured list. Cobb has been on the shelf all season while recovering from offseason hip surgery but was expected to return at some point in the first half before a bout with shoulder irritation in mid-April resulted in a shutdown period that pushed back his timeline for activation.