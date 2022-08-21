Cobb didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 4-3 loss to Colorado, allowing three runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

Cobb surrendered two runs on four hits in the third inning and an additional run on two hits in the seventh before being removed. The 34-year-old fired 61 of 87 pitches for strikes but induced only four whiffs in recording his lowest strikeout tally since July 6 with three. Cobb has submitted quality starts in four of his last five turns, pitching to a 3.30 ERA with 34 strikeouts across 30 innings during the stretch. He carries a 3.99 ERA into his next start, scheduled for next weekend in Minnesota.