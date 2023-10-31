Cobb will undergo left hip surgery Tuesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb has been attempting to rehab his hip injury without going under the knife, but the team has since announced that he'll undergo a procedure Tuesday to repair his labrum and hip impingement issues, per Shea. The right-hander is expected to need around six months to return to the mound, meaning he'd miss at least the first month of the 2024 campaign. The Giants were expected to pick up his $10 million club option for the upcoming season, though this setback will certainly complicate the organization's decision.