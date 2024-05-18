Manager Bob Melvin said Saturday that Cobb (hip/shoulder) has paused his throwing program due to further complications with his right shoulder, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cobb has now been pulled off his throwing program three times since the beginning of the season due to problems with his shoulder. An MRI of his shoulder came back negative in late April, but the Giants will likely want to take another look just to be absolutely certain the right-hander isn't dealing with some underlying issue. Melvin added that Cobb isn't close to returning following his latest shutdown, making it likely his absence extends well into June.